LCA powers past Heritage for top spot in Seminole

Jaylin Belford reeled in a pass from Lane in the second quarter, broke a tackle and sprinted away for a 59-yard score.

"Our brains are trained to keep pushing our feet," Caleb Davidson said. "Just keep pushing forward, keep pushing forward to get as many yards as you can."

Heritage quarterback Kam Burns threw for 108 yards, while his backup, Jaicere Bateman threw for 50 in the fourth quarter. Deuce Crawford led the receiving corps with 76 yards on four catches. Crawford caught a pass from Burns 52 seconds before halftime and sprinted away for a 62-yard touchdown that narrowed the deficit to 28-10. But LCA came right back with 21 more points in the third quarter.

"I thought defensively we played pretty well until the end of the first half, but they had been on the field [a long time]. We had four series in a row where we didn't get a first down," Bradley said. "And we kept our defense out there, and you can't do that against a very good football team like that.

"I just think on defense we got worn down. Those big guys comin' at us for four quarters kind of wore us down, and they've got probably the best up front of anybody we'll see all year long. But at the end of the day, we just didn't do enough to win the football game. You win some, you lose some, and tonight we got our butts kicked."