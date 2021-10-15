LCA powers past Heritage for top spot in Seminole

Liberty Christian's defensive line started its night by making a goal-line stand. Then it forced a three-and-out. And another, and another.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.
"I guess we ate our Wheaties this morning," middle linebacker Dillon Stowers said of his team's suffocating defensive performance.
The victory give LCA (6-0, 3-0) sole possession of first place in the Seminole District with three weeks of the regular season remaining. It also solidifies its standing as the No. 1 team in the Virginia High School League's Region 3C power rankings for playoff seeding.
Stowers, who hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Davis Lane and finished with 72 receiving yards at tight end, was also in on numerous tackles on defense, as LCA wrapped up Heritage ball carriers quickly. Of Heritage's 20 totes, seven went for negative yardage and another nine for 3 yards or less. LCA limited the Pioneers to just 48 yards on the ground.
"Everyone was in their gap, everyone just did their job, and it worked out," Stowers said. "We talked in meetings about their running back and how he was really good and that was one of the main focuses that we needed to stop. Just be in your gap and trust everyone else is doing what they [should] do."
Heritage got on the board first with a 26-yard field goal from Karson Adcock, but the Bulldogs kept Heritage from finding the end zone on that first-quarter drive after the Pioneers got to the 7-yard line. HHS linebacker Kenai Booker-Felder intercepted a pass by Lane and ran it back 84 yards.
LCA then rattled off 28 unanswered points.
"It was a good old-fashioned butt kicking," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "We just got beat by a better football team. It's my fault, 100%, put it on the head football coach's shoulders. But at the end of the day we just got outplayed and outcoached."
Brothers Caleb and Gideon Davidson eluded the Pioneers at running back all night, combining for 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Caleb — a 6-foot-1 junior — led the way with 135 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 42 yards. Gideon —a 6-foot freshman — gained 111 yards on just 10 carries, good for 11.1 yards per tote. He scored on a 35-yard breakaway and a 23-yard sprint.
"It's really special," Caleb Davidson said of playing with his younger brother, who as a freshman holds offers from UVa, Liberty and Penn State. "But it's also really competitive, because we're trying to see who's gonna start and who's gonna stay in."
LCA broke tackles throughout the game, sometimes shaking off one or two defenders when it seemed the play was dead and sometimes emerging from a gang of players swarming to the ball. Lane dove into the end zone on a busted play with seven seconds left in the first quarter, darting away from two defenders who briefly had him wrapped up.
Jaylin Belford reeled in a pass from Lane in the second quarter, broke a tackle and sprinted away for a 59-yard score.
"Our brains are trained to keep pushing our feet," Caleb Davidson said. "Just keep pushing forward, keep pushing forward to get as many yards as you can."
Heritage quarterback Kam Burns threw for 108 yards, while his backup, Jaicere Bateman threw for 50 in the fourth quarter. Deuce Crawford led the receiving corps with 76 yards on four catches. Crawford caught a pass from Burns 52 seconds before halftime and sprinted away for a 62-yard touchdown that narrowed the deficit to 28-10. But LCA came right back with 21 more points in the third quarter.
"I thought defensively we played pretty well until the end of the first half, but they had been on the field [a long time]. We had four series in a row where we didn't get a first down," Bradley said. "And we kept our defense out there, and you can't do that against a very good football team like that.
"I just think on defense we got worn down. Those big guys comin' at us for four quarters kind of wore us down, and they've got probably the best up front of anybody we'll see all year long. But at the end of the day, we just didn't do enough to win the football game. You win some, you lose some, and tonight we got our butts kicked."
Lane completed 7 of 10 passes for 177 yards and tossed two TDs to go along with the interception, and also had a TD run.