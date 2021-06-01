LCA records come-from-behind win over JF with four-run sixth inning

Connor Maggi was locked in and had allowed just two hits through five frames in Tuesday’s rivalry game. But in the sixth inning, Liberty Christian batters figured out the Jefferson Forest ace.

The Bulldogs mounted a furious comeback, turning a three-run deficit into a one-run lead in the sixth courtesy of three hits, three walks and Dalton Mann’s game-winning sacrifice fly as they exacted revenge on the Cavaliers, 4-3.

“It feels incredible,” LCA closer Sully Holmes said of the victory, which evened the season series and gave each team a win on its home turf.

Holmes, a junior, knows the devastating feeling that can accompany a loss suffered in the late innings of games. Back on May 7, he was on the mound when Evan Mace hit a walk-off double to give Jefferson Forest (7-3) the win in the teams’ first meeting.

This time, Holmes helped the Bulldogs close out a win, wiggling out of a jam in the seventh — one frame after his teammates came alive at the plate to take the lead — and locked down a save.

Holmes and the Bulldogs (7-2) did their jobs when they mattered most. LCA had just six outs to work with when it started manufacturing the offense it had been missing most of the night.