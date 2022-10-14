LCA slips past Heritage as Davidson takes over in second half

In the Liberty Christian locker room at halftime, Gideon Davidson knew something had to change. Heritage's offense was clicking and its defense was causing LCA all kinds of trouble.

"I was going over plays and stuff, and just thinking I've gotta score, I've gotta score," Davidson said.

The four-star sophomore came out on fire in the final 24 minutes. Davidson rushed for 221 yards, posting 140 of those in the second half, to lead LCA to a come-from-behind, 14-6 victory at Williams Stadium on Thursday.

LCA (7-0) peeled off an 80-yard drive on its first possession of the third quarter that culminated in a 32-yard touchdown run by Davidson. After kicker Ryan Pettit's extra point, LCA led 7-6.

The team's demeanor had suddenly changed, from a sluggish group wide-eyed by how Heritage had punched them in the jaw in the first half to one determined to pull off the comeback.

"I knew we were gonna come out here and get kicked in the mouth," Davidson said, "and that's what happened. So second half, I was like, 'I gotta change something. Either our line is gonna block better and I'm gonna run harder or we're just gonna lose.' So I just had to do what I had to do."

The running back toted the ball 28 times, had two second-half catches of 13 and 14 yards to set up good field position and kept plugging away — even when Heritage successfully kept him contained for smaller gains.

"Gideon's such a good running back that you keep pounding him, you stop him for 3, you stop him for 5, but all of the sudden he's gonna pop and get 20 and hopefully flip the field position," LCA coach Frank Rocco said.

LCA took an eight-point lead less than five minutes after its first score when tight end Carson Meadows hauled in a 28-yard pass up the middle from quarterback Joe Borchers and Pettit notched the extra point.

That strong second half overshadowed Heritage's game plan: wrap up Davidson as much as possible, pressure Borchers and keep the chains moving with lengthy possessions. Thirteen of Davidson's runs went for 5 yards or fewer, Borchers threw his second interception of the season under pressure in the first half with his squad threatening at the 3-yard line, and the Pioneers chewed up plenty of clock, especially in the opening two frames.

But they came away empty on critical second-half possessions, most notably after the Bulldogs had given them a short field 33 yards from the goal line via a botched punt with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, and twice in the game's closing minutes.

"We struggled a little bit in the second half, but I thought overall we moved the ball against a really good defense tonight," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "... I felt like we proved we can play with anybody, we just have to play. Once some things start clicking on offense, we gonna be pretty daggone good on offense. I was very proud of the offensive line tonight against a good defensive line."

Heritage made it 6-0 with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter, when quarterback Hov Bateman hit tight end Terrell Washington with a 9-yard pass. Washington, at 6-foot-1, 271 pounds, bullied his way into the end zone, muscling through three defenders near the goal line. Kicker Marcus Gafford missed wide on the extra point attempt on the Williams Stadium uprights built narrower for college than they are for high school.

Borchers completed 7 of 15 passes for 113 yards. Davidson rushed for all but 18 of his team's 239 rushing yards.

Bateman completed 8 of 21 pass for 86 yards and threw two interceptions, one that was picked off by LCA's Sam O'Regan on the Pioneers' final drive of the night. Bateman also rushed for 92 yards, and running back Rajan Booker added 56 rushing yards. Receiver Tavion Clark finished with five catches for 61 yards.

"We kind of took it as we knew we had to come out big and set the tone," Booker said of his team's first-half effort. "Because if you go out there and lollygag and allow a great team to take advantage of mistakes, then they were gonna run away with it. So we just had to put the pieces together and set the tone.

"He [Bradley] said we'll see them again [in the playoffs]. He said we're only getting better from here. We win with class and lose with class, so we'll keep our head up and move on to the next one."

Rocco described LCA's first-half play as "really not-good football." He made sure his team looked markedly different in the second half.

"We settled down a little bit. We put five or six plays on the board and said, 'This is what we're gonna run in the second half, and we've got to make them work.' And we felt pretty confident that we could. And then we controlled the ball a little bit in the second half and let the clock run, and fortunate to get two scores there that were the difference."

Davidson now takes over the top spot for rushing yards in this newspaper's coverage area with 967 on the season. He has scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

"It was up to us whether we were gonna win or not," he said. "I feel like our team locked in. Our team knew what we had to do."

Booker was encouraged by the way his team played Thursday. The last time he had faced LCA, the Bulldogs won by 39 points.

"We feel as if we can play with them," he said. "They're a great team, we're a great team. It's gonna be a dogfight anytime we see them."

Bradley noted his team had chances. But a failure to make plays down the stretch doomed the upset bid. LCA has not lost a Seminole District game since falling to Brookville on opening night of the COVID-19-altered spring season of 2020. It has gone 16-0 against teams from the district since.

"Here's the thing: Games like this, two teams, one looks in the mirror and says, 'Man, great game;' the other looks in the mirror and says, 'Would have, should have, could have.' Unfortunately we're that second team tonight," Bradley said. "But we're gonna learn from our mistakes, coach it up on film and be back on Monday. I've got to give it to our kids, Heritage kids. They did a great job tonight.

"This is my group, and I'll battle with them any night of the week. I'll get in a foxhole with them every day of the week. I'm proud of the kids from Heritage, who are from within a 15-mile radius [of the school]. We play with our kids."

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 14, Heritage 6

Heritage;6;0;0;0;—;6

LCA;0;0;14;0;—;14

HHS — Terrell Washington 9 pass from Hov Bateman (kick failed)

LCA — Gideon Davidson 32 run (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Carson Meadows 28 pass from Joe Borchers (Pettit kick)

;HHS;LCA

First downs;14;12

Rushes-yards;28-148;38-239

Passing yards;86;113

Passing;8-21-2;7-15-1

Total Offense;234;352

Penalties-yards;2-10;4-35

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Heritage: Bateman 20-92, Rajan Booker 8-56. LCA: G. Davidson 28-221, Borchers 2-(minus 3), Caleb Davidson 7-21, Jeb Moon 1-0.

Passing — Heritage: Bateman 8-21-2 (86). LCA: Borchers 7-15-1 (113).

Receiving — Heritage: Tavion Clark 5-61, Marquise White 1-15, Terrell Washington 1-9, Booker 1-1. LCA: G. Davidson 2-27, Dalton Nesselrotte 2-38, Carson Meadows 2-43, Jaden Skates 1-5.

Records: Heritage 5-2. LCA 7-0.