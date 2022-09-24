LCA uses potent attack to rumble past Brookville

After the game ended at Stinger Stadium on Friday night, Liberty Christian coach Frank Rocco told reporters that Gideon Davidson, his four-star running back, was a "once in a lifetime player."

That comment didn't shock any members of the press. Davidson had just showed off remarkable skills, the kind that leave you shaking your head when he blazes past.

The sophomore ran for 169 yards, scored four rushing touchdowns and caught another touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Borchers as LCA dismantled Brookville 47-7.

"The best I've coached," Rocco said of Davidson. "Just lucky he's a sophomore and has got two more years."

After LCA forced Brookville to punt on its first possession, Davidson streaked downfield on the Bulldogs first play from scrimmage. Borchers hit him up the middle with a 56-yard bomb. Davidson felt the ball slipping from his hands but held on. He flashed back to Week 2, when he dropped what would have been a long TD haul-in.

"So this was redemption, I guess," Davidson said.

He accounted for all but 47 of LCA's yards on the ground (his brother Caleb added 30) on a night when Borchers was particularly effective through the air. The senior QB gave his team a 14-0 lead on LCA's first two possessions, hitting Davidson and then Jaden Skates with a 61-yard pass over the top of the BHS defense.

Borchers, a transfer from Florida, completed 5 of 6 passes for 193 yards.

"A good way to start the game, that's for sure," Borchers said of his two TD passes. "It kind of keeps your opponent down when you're steady scoring."

LCA took a 35-0 lead into halftime courtesy of his two TD throws, scoring runs from Gideon Davidson of 3 and 34 yards, and a 3-yard TD scamper from Caleb Davidson. Brookville scored its lone touchdown late in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Drake McDaniel.

LCA held the Bees rushing attack, usually a potent weapon, to just 53 first-half yards. Brookville (4-1) finished the game with 129 rushing yards and 208 yards of total offense. LCA (5-0) lit up the stat sheet with 418 yards of total offense.

"I don't know if we were nervous or got awestruck," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "They scored 14 points pretty quick. I felt like it took us too long to respond. The second half, after everybody calmed down, took a deep breath, we came out and moved the ball around. I thought the effort second half was outstanding. We put some drives together, played a lot better on defense. What I take from it is they've got a really good football team. They've assembled a really good football team."

Borchers also hit Skates with a 57-yard bomb down the left sidelines late in the third quarter, and Skates took it to the 8-yard line that set up a scoring strike by Gideon Davidson on the next play for a 41-7 lead. Skates led the receiving corps with two catches for 118 yards.

"Overall we executed, and up front most specifically, just all night we were just gashing them," Borchers said. "Brookville's a great team. We're just happy to have the win."

Davidson also broke away for a 43-yard scoring sprint with 8:57 remaining for the night's final score, setting up a running clock for the second time of the contest.

Jor'Dyn Whitelaw led Brookville with 53 rushing yards and ripped off a 24-yard rush in the third quarter that was his team's longest run of the night. That helped put the Bees in position for McDaniel's scoring plunge, his 16th touchdown in five games. McDaniel finished with 21 rushing yards and completed five of 11 passes for 80 yards.

Michael Viar, part of the Bees' three-pronged rushing attack, finished with 39 yards on the ground. All of them were hard earned against an LCA defensive line that sniffed out just about everything Brookville threw its way in the run game.

"They scored on us [for a 7-0 lead] and it was like everybody shut down and didn't want to play football anymore," Viar said. "Then the second half, with got that halftime talk by coach Meeks and everybody was on their feet again.

"He just told us how it is, how they were beating our butt and how we needed to step up and play football. So we came out, came out swinging. … First half we didn't have the best alignment to get to the right spots. We had alignment mistakes and small things that we can fix, but our O-line definitely picked it up in the second half."

Both teams are headed into a bye week, as is much of the Seminole District. Of the district's eight teams, only Jefferson Forest and Amherst are active in nondistrict action next week. LCA will start preparing for an Oct. 7 matchup against the Cavaliers in Forest, while Brookville gears up for its Timberlake Road rivalry game against Heritage at Lynchburg City Stadium.

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7

LCA;14;21;6;6;—;47

Brookville;0;0;7;0;—;7

LCA — Gideon Davidson 56 pass from Joe Borchers (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Jaden Skates 61 pass from Borchers (Pettit kick)

LCA — G. Davidson 3 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — G. Davidson 34 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Caleb Davidson 3 run (Pettit kick)

BHS — Drake McDaniel 1 run (Devan Stickle kick)

LCA — G. Davidson 8 run (kick failed)

LCA — G. Davidson 43 run (kick failed)

;LCA;BHS

First downs;14;9

Rushes-yards;30-216;32-129

Passing yards;210;80

Passing;7-8-0;5-12-0

Total Offense;426;208

Penalties-yards;5-30;7-52

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — LCA: G. Davidson 16-169, C. Davidson 6-30, Borchers 1-(minus 12), Eli Castaneda 2-15, Jeb Moon 5-14. Brookville: Michael Viar 11-39, McDaniel 10-21, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 10-53, Stephen Preston 1-16.

Passing — LCA: Borchers 5-6-0 (193), Moon 2-2-0 (17). Brookville: McDaniel 5-11-0 (80), Dylan Hobbs 0-1-0 (0).

Receiving — LCA: G. Davidson 1-56, Skates 2-118, Dalton Nesselrotte 1-15, Austin Rose 3-21. Brookville: Viar 1-8, Preston 1-35, David Schmitt 2-35, Micah Pennix 1-2.

Records: LCA 5-0. Brookville 4-1.