LCA "very confident" entering Saturday's Class 3 title game against Phoebus

Disciplined, fundamental-based football. Tons of speed on offense and special teams. A defense that locks down the opposition whenever it nears the red zone.
That's how Liberty Christian has overwhelmed every team it's played through 13 games. And that's also why confidence ran through the campus this week as LCA prepared to play in its first Virginia High School League state football championship.
"I'm very confident that we will give it our all," senior receiver Jaylin Belford said. "This team's been producing and giving their all every single game this season. So without a doubt, I'm not really worried about something being different this weekend. We're just gonna be ourselves."
LCA (13-0) faces its toughest opponent of the season Saturday when it hosts Hampton-based Phoebus High in the Class 3 state championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
The Phantoms (13-1) feature plenty of speed, tall receivers and a defense that has been lights out in the playoffs. Through four postseason games, Phoebus has allowed just 10 points. It also has blown out most opponents, including last week's 43-0 victory over Brentsville District in the state semifinals.
LCA, meanwhile, is allowing just 6.5 points per game in the playoffs, and the offense is humming along at 50.5 points per contest (nearly eight points higher than its regular-season output).
The Bulldogs' defense will have to contend with more speed than it's seen all season, but LCA has adjusted to counter every scheme it's faced. The defensive goal: stop the run and limit the touches of four tall, lanky receivers.
"They have skill at every position," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "It's just the length and the skill and speed that's gonna be the biggest challenge. And the numbers of it, it's not like it's three or four [tall guys]. [Phoebus] has a whole team of it."
It's Phoebus' defense, which has produced four shutouts and held opponents to 10 points or fewer in 10 of 14 games — versus LCA's offensive line, which might be the best in the entire VHSL, and clears the way for the likes of running backs Gideon and Caleb Davidson, quarterback Davis Lane and Belford.
No one has challenged the Bulldogs this season, a fact not lost on players.
"Everybody says we don't have an competition around here, so I'm excited to see what this team has," said senior lineman Zach Rice, who this week was named the Gatorade Virginia player of the year.
Phoebus can bruise opponents with the run, with quarterback Mark Wagner and speedy receiver Kymari Gray. It also showcases 6-foot-3, 220-pound Anthony Reddick at corner.
"Looking at this Phoebus team it's like, 'Oh my goodness, how in the world are we gonna do it?'" Rocco said. "But I just believe our guys will show up and find a way."
And that's what LCA has done all season. Tight end and middle linebacker Dillon Stowers talked this week about how impressed he's been with his team's persistence on the gridiron. Only 48 minutes of action stands between the Bulldogs and a state title.
"It's my last high school football game," Stowers said, "so I know the emotions are gonna be running high."
One of LCA's greatest skills in 2021: its ability to display consistent, almost robotic-like play. Most of the time, the lines hold. The offense is steady and offers plenty of surprises with trick plays. Special teams — led by guys like Belford at returner and by kicker Ethan Dupin (who has hit 26 of his 27 PATs this postseason) — is automatic in its performance.
"We spend a lot of time in preseason camp just programming computer chips," Rocco said. "We really work them hard and get them to understand the value of precision, and you kind of ride it and hope they stay the course. Then once they start to achieve some success, they buy in and it's easier to get them to stay focused and so forth.
"But yeah, this team has risen to the occasion every single time against really good teams."
Saturday's game represents, for Rocco, the high point since LCA entered the VHSL in 2015 after suing the league for entrance (the VHSL settled with LCA out of court). The Bulldogs won four championships under Rocco in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.
"Some of those VISAA championships likely could've been VHSL championships, too," Rocco said. "… We've always set the goal to win championships, whether it's a district, region or state [title]. The state championship is the ultimate, and for us being in the league since 2015, it's a monumental accomplishment for us, and we'd like to finish it out."
Phoebus at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 4:30 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Phoebus 13-1. LCA 13-0.
LAST WEEK: Phoebus drilled Brentsville District 43-0. LCA dismantled Abingdon 56-13.
FACTS: In last week's state semifinal matchup, LCA faced a big, physical Abingdon team. Once the Bulldogs got the lead, they went into lockdown mode, and the Falcons never stood a chance. The difference this week: Phoebus possesses that size plus a ton of speed. The key for the Phantoms is whether they can run the ball effectively against LCA's defense. They will need at least two savvy ball carriers to accomplish that task or else risk LCA sniffing out the plan before each play even begins. Expect LCA's running attack to be at full strength this week. Freshman Gideon Davidson has rushed for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns, while his brother Caleb has 1,030 yards and 21 touchdowns. LCA is also willing to plug Jaylin Belford in at running back. With Gideon Davidson only used sparingly because of a nagging injury last week, Belford bounded upfield for 125 yards on just five carries, while Dillon Stowers took on the bulk of receiving duties and finished with four catches for 72 yards. Dual-threat quarterback Davis Lane has thrown for 1,479 yards, rushed for 603 and accounted for 28 touchdowns (16 passing, 12 rushing). Stats don't mean everything — and they certainly can't account for a team with heart that ponders an upset for the entire 3-hour, 13-minute bus ride to Lynchburg — but they do tell a story. It's one of dominance, and if the Phantoms defense can't contain LCA early, things could get ugly. Phoebus would love to leave Lynchburg with the title this time. They exited Williams Stadium in 2018 empty handed, as Heritage earned a 24-20 victory for the title. The Phantoms are playing in their eighth state championship game in a 20-year span. For LCA, this is uncharted territory.