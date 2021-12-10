LCA "very confident" entering Saturday's Class 3 title game against Phoebus

FACTS: In last week's state semifinal matchup, LCA faced a big, physical Abingdon team. Once the Bulldogs got the lead, they went into lockdown mode, and the Falcons never stood a chance. The difference this week: Phoebus possesses that size plus a ton of speed. The key for the Phantoms is whether they can run the ball effectively against LCA's defense. They will need at least two savvy ball carriers to accomplish that task or else risk LCA sniffing out the plan before each play even begins. Expect LCA's running attack to be at full strength this week. Freshman Gideon Davidson has rushed for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns, while his brother Caleb has 1,030 yards and 21 touchdowns. LCA is also willing to plug Jaylin Belford in at running back. With Gideon Davidson only used sparingly because of a nagging injury last week, Belford bounded upfield for 125 yards on just five carries, while Dillon Stowers took on the bulk of receiving duties and finished with four catches for 72 yards. Dual-threat quarterback Davis Lane has thrown for 1,479 yards, rushed for 603 and accounted for 28 touchdowns (16 passing, 12 rushing). Stats don't mean everything — and they certainly can't account for a team with heart that ponders an upset for the entire 3-hour, 13-minute bus ride to Lynchburg — but they do tell a story. It's one of dominance, and if the Phantoms defense can't contain LCA early, things could get ugly. Phoebus would love to leave Lynchburg with the title this time. They exited Williams Stadium in 2018 empty handed, as Heritage earned a 24-20 victory for the title. The Phantoms are playing in their eighth state championship game in a 20-year span. For LCA, this is uncharted territory.