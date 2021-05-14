LCA's aggressive approach at plate leads to 10-0 win over Rustburg

Each of the last two games for the Liberty Christian baseball team ended in a one-run margin. The Bulldogs had been on both sides of the results — a 2-1 loss to Jefferson Forest came first late last week, followed by a 2-1 victory over E.C. Glass on Tuesday.
LCA, a team that has made its living at the plate the last few years, wasn’t satisfied with the offensive output of nine combined hits in the past two games. So the Bulldogs put their focus back on their bats heading into Friday’s contest, and it paid off.
Liberty Christian swung early and often, finding holes all over its home field. Visiting Rustburg couldn’t find an answer, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 win in a run-rule-shortened game.
“We worked all week at practice just staying backside with a good mental approach,” LCA second baseman John Simmons said, “trying to get on and help our pitcher the best we could.”
Simmons and six of LCA’s eight other batters all recorded hits to give the Bulldogs 11 total hits in 4 2/3 innings. Four players had multiple hits, and three racked up multiple RBIs.
Nathan Tucker (2 for 3) got the bats going early for LCA (4-1) with his leadoff single in the first inning, knocking the second pitch of the frame to left field. Rustburg pitcher Drew Laprade got out of the inning without allowing any more damage, but the spark was ignited for the Bulldogs.
A frame later, LCA erupted for six runs. Five of its 11 hits came in the frame.
Simmons (2 for 3) and Andrew Burns (1 for 3, two RBIs) each doubled, and Dalton Mann, Logan Duff and Tanner Thomas (2 for 3, two RBIs) recorded run-scoring singles. All five of those hits resulted from LCA swinging early, with none of the five batters going deeper than 1-1 in the count.
“Worked in our favor,” LCA pitcher Brock Duff, who got plenty of run support, said of the Bulldogs’ aggressive approach at the plate.
LCA increased its 6-0 lead after the second to 7-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth, and Logan Duff (2 for 4, three RBIs) ended the game on his two-run single to left field in the fifth.
Simmons, who provided the game-winning home run against Glass earlier in the week, had the individual highlight of the day Friday, too.
In the third, Simmons blasted a 1-0 pitch to deep right-center field and chugged around first and second. He knew he could go three, but when a pair of Rustburg (3-2) outfielders had trouble quickly coming up with the ball in an effort to keep Simmons there, he took one more base to give LCA a 7-0 lead.
“I was expecting triple right there, then Coach gave me the sign to go home,” he said, “and I just got on my horse and got going.”
Simmons doubled and tripled Friday with two runs scored. Each of his hits came on the second pitch of the at-bat.
“I knew based off count it would be a good fastball approach,” he said, “… Just doing everything I could to put the ball in play.”
Rustburg’s best chance at a comeback came in the fourth inning, when the first three batters reached. Trevor Justice (2 for 3) and Laprade sandwiched Logan Litchford’s walk with a pair of singles. But Brock Duff worked out of the bases-loaded jam.
“I just had to tell myself to really dial in, focus, and make good pitches,” he said.
The pitcher struck out the next two batters he faced, then induced a groundout to end the threat.
LCA coach Randy Tomlin, a former MLB pitcher, talked to Duff on the mound with the bases loaded about focusing solely on the batter at the plate.
“Pitch to get outs,” Tomlin said of his message to his pitcher, “take it to that batter, one batter at a time. Good things can happen when you do that.”
Tomlin wanted to ensure Duff was “managing the game, to keep control.” Duff did that, and finished with a win and a complete-game shutout. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five. Four of those five K’s came in the final two frames.
“It took a little bit to get in my groove,” Duff said, “but once I did, I felt like my stuff was working really well. I just had to trust my catcher behind the plate. Pitch calling was good by Coach.”
Laprade took the loss after tossing four frames. He gave up eight runs (all earned) on nine hits, walked two and struck out four.
In addition to Justice, Jarrett Stone went 2 for 3 for RHS. Chance Holt had the Red Devils’ other hit. Rustburg, which has lost two straight now, following a walk-off loss to Heritage earlier in the week, stranded seven batters Friday.
LCA stranded five, though two of those came in the shortened fifth inning.