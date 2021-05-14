LCA's aggressive approach at plate leads to 10-0 win over Rustburg

A frame later, LCA erupted for six runs. Five of its 11 hits came in the frame.

Simmons (2 for 3) and Andrew Burns (1 for 3, two RBIs) each doubled, and Dalton Mann, Logan Duff and Tanner Thomas (2 for 3, two RBIs) recorded run-scoring singles. All five of those hits resulted from LCA swinging early, with none of the five batters going deeper than 1-1 in the count.

“Worked in our favor,” LCA pitcher Brock Duff, who got plenty of run support, said of the Bulldogs’ aggressive approach at the plate.

LCA increased its 6-0 lead after the second to 7-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth, and Logan Duff (2 for 4, three RBIs) ended the game on his two-run single to left field in the fifth.

Simmons, who provided the game-winning home run against Glass earlier in the week, had the individual highlight of the day Friday, too.

In the third, Simmons blasted a 1-0 pitch to deep right-center field and chugged around first and second. He knew he could go three, but when a pair of Rustburg (3-2) outfielders had trouble quickly coming up with the ball in an effort to keep Simmons there, he took one more base to give LCA a 7-0 lead.