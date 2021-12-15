LCA's four Division I athletes highlight area's national signing day particpants

Davis Lane took his last high school exam Wednesday and then made his college decision official, signing to play football at the University of Virginia. Inking his national letter of intent was his final act as a high school student.

Lane, the quarterback who led Liberty Christian to its first Class 3 state championship football game appearance last weekend, was one of four athletes to sign NLIs at the school. He was joined by track standout Jordyn Robbins and fellow football players Dillon Stowers and Zach Rice.

"He has become certainly the best multi-sport ... dual-threat quarterback that we've ever had," LCA football coach and athletic director Frank Rocco said. "Davis has carved out a niche that I don't know will ever be matched here."

Lane and Rice are both early high school graduates. The quarterback will have moved into his UVa dorm by Jan. 15. Rice, the five-star offensive tackle who racked up the accolades this season, will leave soon for UNC.

Wednesday represented the first day of the Division I early signing period for football, and signing periods for most other sports currently are open as well.

Area signings also included Rustburg wide receiver Avery Dixon, who made his decision to play at The Citadel official. Dixon was a first-team all-Seminole District selection at defensive back this season and was major part of coach Burt Torrence's first-year rebuilding efforts.

At Brookville, former wide receiver Jahee Blake signed to play at Tennessee State, an FCS program. The 6-foot-5 Blake spent the last season playing for Fork Union Military Academy's post-grad squad.

Back at LCA, Stowers signed his NLI to play at Army. The 6-3, 235-pound middle linebacker and tight end found out Tuesday he is one of 16 finalists for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame's annual Student-Athlete achievement Award, which will be given out at a banquet in February. He also was LCA's leading tackler in his senior season and sported roughly 450 receiving yards.

He was named the Seminole and Region 3C defensive player of the year this season.

"Originally it was just the brotherhood that they had up there and all the coaches just felt like they love the players and wanted to make a difference in their lives," Stowers said of his college decision. He previously had given Army a verbal commitment Aug. 22 after a visit in July.

Stowers, who will participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Dec. 20 at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) described his senior season as "bittersweet." He was a major force in LCA (13-1) getting to the state title game, where it lost to Phoebus on Saturday, 22-14.

"We went out on our own terms," he said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but we're really proud that we made it that far."

Robbins signed her NLI to participate in track and field at UNC Wilmington, where she will specialize in discus, shot put and javelin throw. She's served as a multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, also playing basketball and softball and running cross country one season.

"I just kind of make time in my day for each thing and don't take for granted each opportunity," Robbins said when asked about balancing several sports with her academic life (she owns a 4.0-plus GPA). "I try to make the most of every day, and I make sure that I make time for people in my life and for school and for sports."

Robbins finished fourth in the discus (99-07) at the Class 3 state track championships in June. She was initially attracted to the academic side at UNCW before talking with track coaches. The Virginia High School League does not allow the javelin throw, but Robbins has been practicing it for a couple years. She's participated in javelin events unattached at Liberty and the University of Lynchburg.

"My coach wanted me to practice it because he knew I had a chance to go compete in college," Robbins said.

Rice, the reigning Gatorade player of the year who will appear in all-star football games this holiday season, leaves as the highest-profile athlete in LCA history. Rocco named several former Bulldogs currently in the NFL — Bobby Massie (Denver), Michael Strachan (Indianapolis) and Elijah Benton (New York Jets).

"Even those guys on their signing day like this couldn't even compare to the attention that was drawn by what Zach has been able to accomplish," Rocco added. "We'll follow him four years, hopefully 10 years, 15 years down the road."

Lane compiled more than 2,000 yards of total offense in his senior season. He also leaves LCA with a state track title in the 55 dash as a junior after transferring to LCA from Jefferson Forest as a sophomore.

"He truly made an immediate impact," Rocco said.

