LCA's Gideon Davidson receives four stars, is now rated the top running back in the nation for 2025

Before he could suit up for the first game of his sophomore season, Gideon Davidson's stock skyrocketed.

The Liberty Christian phenom last week was named the top running back in the nation for the Class of 2025 and the 19th-rated player for the class overall by recruiting outlet 247Sports, which pegged four stars on the youngster in the process.

Davidson — a 6-foot, 193-pound running back who rushed for 1,235 yards as a freshman — has been considered a big-time recruit since he was an eighth grader, when he received his first offer, from UVa. He's since racked up offers from some of the nation's most prestigious college football programs — including Ohio State, Clemson Oklahoma and Penn State — in addition to in-state institutions such as Virginia Tech and Liberty.

This weekend, Davidson said he was "excited" and "honored" by the new accolades.

"There are more players on our team and in the 434 that deserve high ratings too," he added, referencing the area code to which high school athletes who compete in the Lynchburg area often refer to themselves.

In LCA's Week 1 opener against Magna Vista on Friday, the running back rushed for 112 yards on nine carries (for 12.4 yards per tote) and two touchdowns. He scored 18 touchdowns as a freshman.

A post on 247Sports by recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, who evaluated Davidson earlier this month, reads, in part: "Patient runner with vision and knows how to set up blocks. Quick feet with stop-start ability. Accelerates well through the hole. Has speed to finish runs. Best suited to run between tackles."

Davidson also was effective for LCA last season by getting to the edge and using his height and momentum to power past, and sometimes over, defenders. He did all that work while filling in as a solid defensive back. He made such an impression that he and his older brother Caleb, also a running back, quickly became known as the school's "Thunder and Lightning" combo.

"He's just a naturally gifted freak is what he is. It's just all natural," LCA coach Frank Rocco said over the weekend. "As he continues to learn the game of football and the specific techniques and the cerebral part of the game, he's gonna be just unbelievable."

Davidson is originally from Ghana. This newspaper has previously documented the difficult and uncertain journey he and his brothers, Caleb and Josh, took to the US, which included a 16-hour bus ride across the West African country to an orphanage and a brief adoption by a family in Indiana prior to another adoption by Lynchburg-area residents Brian and Christine Davidson.

The sophomore has three goals this season: catch the football with more confidence to become a flex receiver option in LCA's offensive system, improve his footwork and become more of a vocal leader. He recently received nearly two dozen invitations from college programs to attend one-day camps, but the Davidsons have made it known they aren't focused on how many offers their son receives. They choose instead to keep somewhat of a low profile. Gideon has made an unofficial visit to Clemson, visited Ohio State and met with the new staff at Virginia Tech. He also plans to visit Ohio State as it takes on Notre Dame this weekend.

But he hasn't attended many of the camps where high-profile recruits often make their mark, so the Davidsons were surprised when Gideon was named the top running back in the country for his class. As a family, they talked about last week's developments for approximately 30 to 45 seconds, Brian Davidson said.

"He's got a lot to learn, but his ceiling is really high," Brian Davidson said. "... We've been really intentional about not chasing offers. We don't talk about it much as a family. That's our way of guarding against it."

During their talk last week, Gideon noted to his ranking. "There's 18 guys in front of me," he told Brian, referencing other players on the 2025 list. "I guess I better start working harder."

And that statement was uttered by a teenager who hasn't even reached his full potential at the high school level, yet is already a target for some of the nation's top collegiate programs.

"That's just his mindset," Brian Davidson said. "He's happy about [the recent accolades], but he wants to get better."

Gideon also has been in contact with coaches from three schools recently: Oklahoma, Ohio State and Clemson.

"That doesn't mean that's his top three," Brian Davidson cautioned. "That just means they've bonded."

Gideon is likely to become a five-star recruit as his high school career continues. Another goal is to improve on his No. 19 ranking and reach the top 10 for the class of 2025.

"But right now," he added, "I'm focused on team goals for our Bulldogs season."