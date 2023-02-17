After second-place showings in two individual freestyle events at last year's state swimming championships, LCA junior JC Gordon got revenge Friday at Swim RVA (Collegiate School) in Richmond.

Gordon claimed the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:39.69, finishing first by nearly three seconds over second-place finisher Harry Belcher, of Goochland. The LCA standout also cruised to win the 500 free by posting a 4:32.31, winning comfortably over runner-up Robert Votta (4:46.58), of Cave Spring.

Those two events were the ones Gordon finished second in last season after bursting out of the gates as a freshman to win the 2021 state title in the 100 free.

Brookville freshman Andrew Mayfield started his high school career off on the right foot by winning the 1-meter diving state title, held Thursday evening at St. Catherine's School in Richmond. Mayfield won that event by scoring 352.50 points. It was a competitive event, with the top three — Mayfield, Meridian's Alex Way and Christiansburg's Luke Rawlings — all in the mix. Mayfield secured the title with his final dive of the night. His Brookville teammate, Hunter Eright, took fifth with 247.30 points.

Gordon also swam the anchor leg for LCA in the 200 free relay, and his team — also comprised of Landon Bivens, Jake Choi and Gabe Provost — finished third overall. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the boys team standings.

Brookville's George Xu took third place in both the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.

Heritage's Sean Kim placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke, one spot in front of Brookville's Simon Emery. LCA's Matthew Muller was eighth in the 100 back. Rustburg's Noah Wells took eighth in the 200 free and 12th in the 500 free.

Meridian won the Class 3 boys title with 316 points. Brookville was 12th in the 31-team field.

On the girls side, Heritage sophomore Emily Judy placed seventh in the 100 back and eighth in the 100 IM. Her teammate, Hannah Kim, placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Liberty's Jager Creasy won 16th in that event.

Maggie Walker held off York to claim the girls title.

The Class 4 state championships are scheduled for Saturday in Richmond. Preliminary competition begins at 9 a.m. The finals begin at 5 p.m. Watch for swimmers from Jefferson Forest, several of whom are expected to post strong finishes at the event.

For more Class 3 results, see below.

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 3 State Championships

At Swim RVA, Richmond

Team scores: 1. Meridian 316, 2. Maggie Walker 178, 3. Lafayette 158, 4. Liberty Christian 118, 5. Colonial Heights 115, 6. Charlottesville 113, 7. Waynesboro 112, 8. York 106, 9. Rockbridge 106, 10. Goochland 92, 11. Spotswood 85.50, 12. Brookville 80, 13. Hidden Valley 74, 14. Tabb 71.50, 15. Monticello 59, 16. Turner Ashby 59, 17. William Byrd 56, 18. Cave Spring 47, 19. Heritage-Lynchburg 46, 20. New Kent 39, 21. Brentsville District 32, 22. Carroll County 28, T23. Fluvanna 27, Abingdon 27, 25. Culpeper County 24, 26. Christiansburg 23, 27. James Monroe 22, 28. Manassas Park 21, 29. Rustburg 16, 30. Wilson Memorial 13, 31. Staunton River 9.

First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: Maggie Walker 1:37.95; 200 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 1:39.69; 200 IM: Crash Ackerly (Maggie Walker) 1:50.61; 50 Free: Colin Murtaugh (Wm. Byrd) 21.72; 1-Meter Dive (Thursday at St. Catherine's School): Andrew Mayfield (Brookville) 352.90; 100 Fly: Devin Naoroz (Maggie Walker) 49.31; 100 Free: Crash Ackerly (Maggie Walker) 45.93; 500 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 4:32.31; 200 Free Relay: Meridian 1:28.29; 100 Back: Devin Naoroz (Maggie Walker) 49.62; 100 Breaststroke: Adam Bautista (Waynesboro) 59.35; 400 Free Relay: Meridian 3:15.86.

Other Top 5 local finishers — 200 IM: 3. George Xu (Brookville) 1:59.47; 1- Meter Dive: 5. Hunter Wright (Brookville) 247.50; 500 Free: George Xu (Brookville) 4:51.28; 200 Free Relay: 3. LCA (Landon Bivens, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost, JC Gordon) 1:31.23; 100 Breaststroke: 4. Sean Kim (Heritage) 1:01.06, 5. Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:01.85.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 3 State Championships

At Swim RVA, Richmond

Team scores: 1. Maggie Walker 289, 2. York 252, 3. Cave Spring 230, 4. Lafayette 195, 5. Monticello 130, 6. Brenstville District 128; 7. Turner Ashby 118, 8. Meridian 117, T9. Spotswood 113, Christiansburg 113, 11. Fluvanna 91, 12. Hidden Valley 70, 13. Rockbridge 58, 14. Lord Botetourt 50, 15. James Monroe 49, 16. Waynesboro 40, T17. Goochland 36, Heritage-Lynchburg 36, 19. William Byrd 30, T20. New Kent 28, Abingdon 28, Charlottesville 28, 23. William Monroe 27, 24. Tabb 14, 25. Caroline 13, 26. Colonial Heights 6, 27. Liberty-Bedford 1.

First-place finishers — 200 Medley Relay: York 1:47.07; 200 Free: Elizabeth Gregory (Lafayette) 1:51.22; 200 IM: Ava Muzzy (Cave Spring) 2:01.40; 50 Free: Christine Datovech (Maggie Walker) 23.00; 1-Meter Dive (Thursday at St. Catherine's School): Aisling Guitierrez (New Kent) 487.50; 100 Fly: Christine Datovech (Maggie Walker) 53.68; 100 Free: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 49.34; 500 Free: Ava Muzzy (Cave Spring) 4:50.67; 200 Free Relay: York 1:36.97; 100 Back: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 52.85; 100 Breaststroke: Allisan Bendall (Monticello) 1:05.97; 400 Free Relay: Lafayette 3:33.92.

Note: There were no top 5 local finishers.