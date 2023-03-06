Liberty Christian’s historic season came to an end in the state semifinals Monday night.

In a battle of two premier shooting guards, Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin found the upper hand against the Liberty Christian girls and their star Avery Mills, and the defending Class 3 state champs cruised to a 70-43 victory at Pulaski County High School in Dublin.

Ervin tallied 27 of her game-high 37 points before halftime and outscored the entire LCA team in the first 16 minutes. The Bulldogs, who were playing in their first Virginia High School League state tournament, scored 26 points in the first half and trailed by 18 at the break.

The opening six minutes of the game were tight, but Carroll piled on 12 points in the last 2 minutes, 11 seconds of the frame to take an eight-point lead heading into the second. The Cavaliers poured it on from there, turning their stingy defense into quick points at the other end against a team that featured only two significant scoring threats.

Mills put on another offensive showcase for LCA, recording a team-best 25 points, including six off two straight triples in the fourth quarter after Emmy Stout — the Bulldogs’ other potent source of offense — fouled out. Mills, whose junior campaign included her eclipsing 2,000 career points, finished the season having scored in double figures in every game.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 21-6 record, including a perfect showing in district play and the first region title in program history.

Carroll, which also defeated the Bulldogs in the regular season (65-31), snapped LCA’s seven-game win streak and will appear in the state title game for the second straight year. The Cavs have won 19 straight dating back to December and have lost just once (against an out-of-state school in an early season tournament). They sport a 26-1 mark heading into the season’s final game and have won all 26 of those games by double digits.