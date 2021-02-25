LCA's JC Gordon wins Class 3 title in 100 freestyle

John Michael Gordon didn’t win a state swimming championship until his senior season at Liberty Christian Academy.

His younger brother didn’t wait that long to claim the gold.

LCA freshman JC Gordon cruised to the 100 freestyle title in the Class 3 championships held Thursday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center. He also posted a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Gordon’s 100-freestyle winning time of 47.04 seconds was nearly two seconds faster than his mark of 48.76 seconds, which he set in winning the Region 3C championship on Feb. 4.

Gordon’s sizzling time Thursday easily beat Manassas Park’s Brayden Wence, who entered the meet as the top seed, and finished runner-up to Gordon with a mark of 47.99 seconds.

John Michael Gordon, currently a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, won the Class 4 200 freestyle in the 2019 state championships.

Brentsville’s Benjamin Huffman cruised to the 200 free title Thursday with a time of 1:42.08. Gordon finished third with a mark of 1:44.48.

Brookville junior Ethan Mayfield posted a score of 345.75 in the 1-meter diving to finish second in the state championships. Western Albemarle’s Trevor Donalson won with a mark of 357.85.