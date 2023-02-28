After leading the Liberty Christian girls basketball team to its first berth in a Virginia High School League state tournament, Avery Mills earned the top honor in Region 3C. Mills was named the region player of the year this week, headlining teams that include five girls from the area.

Mills' teammate, junior Emmy Stout, and Liberty High players Shania Brown, Cierra St. John and Iyana Sigei picked up the postseason accolades. First-year LCA coach Heather Stephens was named coach of the year.

Brown, a freshman, and St. John, a sophomore, joined Mills and Stout on the first team, while Sigei, a senior, garnered a second-team nod.

The trio from Bedford gave LHS the most names for any school in the region between the first and second teams. Multiple other schools had two each. Brown, St. John and Sigei led Liberty to the Region 3C quarterfinals and a 16-6 record.

Mills and Stout have been the driving forces for LCA in its 20-5 campaign, which continues at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 3 state quarterfinals. The Region 3C champion Bulldogs will play host to Region 3D runner-up Lord Botetourt (19-8) at University of Lynchburg's Turner Gymnasium, LCA announced Tuesday.

The junior 1-2 punch of Mills and Stout averaged 40 points per game, or 70% of the team's scoring average. Stout (7.7 rebounds and three blocks per game) scores 17.1 points per game on better than 60% shooting, while Mills is at 23 points per contest.

Mills' numbers in the postseason have been even better than her season averages. In three games, she's tallied 83 points (27.6 per game), including 12 crucial fourth-quarter points in the Region 3C title game against Spotswood on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Mills — who hit the double-figure scoring mark in every game this season and recorded 13 games with 20 points or more (three of those with 30 or more) — also passed 2,000 points for her career in the contest against Spotswood, when she shot 52.6% from the field (right on her season average for field-goal percentage). She is a 90% shooter at the free-throw line and averages 2.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Mills, Stout and LCA will put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Cavaliers.

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Avery Mills, Liberty Christian.

Coach of the Year: Heather Stephens, Liberty Christian.

First Team: Avery Mills (Liberty Christian), Zoli Khalil (Spotswood), Emmy Stout (Liberty Christian), Raevin Washington (Turner Ashby), Shania Brown (Liberty), Cierra St. John (Liberty), Aniah Webb (Fluvanna), Rayquel Allen (Charlottesville).

Second Team: Wren Wheeler (Broadway), Madison Doss (Spotswood), Alana Carter-Johnston (Fluvanna), CC Robinson (Wilson Memorial), Kendall Simmers (Turner Ashby), Trinity Hedrick (Fort Defiance), Alana Taylor (Spotswood), Iyana Sigei (Liberty).