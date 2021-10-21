LCA's Rice commits to UNC

Rice said he “had this feeling” he knew where he was supposed to go next during a chapel service at LCA.

“God was telling me,” Rice said, “and I could not deny it. I knew I had to set a commitment date.”

The 6-foot-6, approximately 280-pound Rice said UNC sets him on a path toward accomplishing his ultimate goal: “retiring” his mom, Mary. Mary and Zach also both said the opportunity for Zach to play for Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown played an important factor.

The five-star player, who said he intends to enroll at UNC for the spring semester, is the No. 9 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 offensive tackle. He also is the top-rated recruit in the state of Virginia.

“I’m just very happy for Zach to get an opportunity to get a full college scholarship ... and to get an opportunity to reach the goals that he’s got for himself,” Rocco said. “I really believe with his dedication and perseverance, I think he’s gonna do it.”

The LCA coach said Rice’s commitment Thursday came a few weeks later than Rice originally wanted to announce his choice. Changes to LCA’s game schedule this season pushed the event to Thursday.