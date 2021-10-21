LCA's Rice commits to UNC

Finally, cheers displaced whispers among the teammates, friends, mentors and other supporters of Zach Rice who filled the stands at the Liberty Christian Academy gym Thursday evening.
For several minutes, they just watched and whispered as Rice sat on the hardwood and quietly answered questions from college football analysts with CBS Sports HQ, the online service that streamed Rice’s commitment ceremony. Then, after the senior football player talked about the work he put in to earn a bevy of college offers, Rice took his grandmother’s hand, and the two grabbed the hat that signaled where his career would take him next.
The duo reached for the gray cap with the baby blue logo on it as Rice declared his college choice: “I will be committing to the University of North Carolina.”
Rice settled on Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as his next stop, choosing the Tar Heels over the University of Virginia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
“I felt like the University of North Carolina had the best program for me,” Rice said of the Atlantic Coast Conference school.
According to LCA coach Frank Rocco, UNC and UVa were Rice's top choices. Rocco said Rice was “teetering back and forth” for much of the summer and early fall, but that Rice’s mind eventually was made up in the last month.
Rice said he “had this feeling” he knew where he was supposed to go next during a chapel service at LCA.
“God was telling me,” Rice said, “and I could not deny it. I knew I had to set a commitment date.”
The 6-foot-6, approximately 280-pound Rice said UNC sets him on a path toward accomplishing his ultimate goal: “retiring” his mom, Mary. Mary and Zach also both said the opportunity for Zach to play for Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown played an important factor.
The five-star player, who said he intends to enroll at UNC for the spring semester, is the No. 9 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 offensive tackle. He also is the top-rated recruit in the state of Virginia.
“I’m just very happy for Zach to get an opportunity to get a full college scholarship ... and to get an opportunity to reach the goals that he’s got for himself,” Rocco said. “I really believe with his dedication and perseverance, I think he’s gonna do it.”
The LCA coach said Rice’s commitment Thursday came a few weeks later than Rice originally wanted to announce his choice. Changes to LCA’s game schedule this season pushed the event to Thursday.
“It’s a bit of a stress relief,” Rice, wearing Carolina blue sneakers, a white UNC hat and black Tar Heels jacket, said in the few moments he wasn’t taking photos with supporters. “I really feel like now I can put all my energy into finishing high school. All I’ve really gotta do is get a ring and make my teammates the best.”
Three LCA players now have committed to Division I schools. Rice, quarterback Davis Lane (UVa) and tight end Dillon Stowers (Army) are the seniors who’ve locked in their college choices. Senior Jaylin Belford and freshman Gideon Davidson also have Division I offers, and Belford has the chance to rejoin Rice at UNC after recently earning an offer as a preferred walk-on.
Rocco said he expects continued production from those players and from Rice as they work toward a Class 3 state title.
“Somebody’s giving you accolades every day and telling you how good you are, it’s very easy to think you’re the best. I don’t have to work hard anymore. I’ve already arrived. That’s not the way Zach has been,” Rocco said. “Honestly, he’s trending upward. He’s working harder right now.”
The Bulldogs are 6-0 with three games left in the regular season. They look poised to take the top seed for the Region 3C playoffs, as they currently occupy the top spot in the region rankings.