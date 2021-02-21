LCA's Schoffstall comes up short in state title bid at Class 3 state wrestling championships

For the first time since the Virginia High School League realigned its schools into six classes eight years ago, there is no Lynchburg-area wrestling champion from Class 3.

The area's lone representative in Sunday's Class 3 state wrestling finals, Liberty Christian's Toby Schoffstall, lost his bid to become a state champ at the Salem Civic Center, where he fell in the 170-pound match to New Kent's Brayden Hohman.

Hohman won by tech fall, 20-3, to help New Kent win Class 3 team title for the third straight year, this time in overwhelming fashion.

New Kent finished with 240.5 points. Warren County-based Skyline notched its best performance in program history with a runner-up finish and 166 points. Christiansburg (155 points) was third.

Schoffstall finished his sophomore campaign with a 18-2 record. The two-time region champ cruised through his opening bout Sunday and then celebrated a 2-0 decision over Warren County's Brennan Komelasky in the semifinals before finding trouble in the finals match.

Komelasky went up 14-1 before Schoffstall could get two points off a reversal. By then, the New Kent senior was entirely in control.