Leftwich leads the way as Liberty Christian hangs on against E.C. Glass

In his second game back from quarantining because of COVID-19 concerns, Jalen Leftwich put on a show at McCue Gymnasium on Tuesday night, as the Seminole District’s newest rivalry lived up to its billing.
Leftwich powered through the lane for high-percentage shots, snaked his way through traffic for rebounds and fed his teammates as Liberty Christian held on for a 65-61 victory over E.C. Glass.
The senior and reigning Seminole District player of the year finished with a double-double, pouring on 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. He sat out three games after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus over Christmas break.
“It was hard for me because I had to watch the game from my phone [via a live feed] and I couldn’t contribute to my team like I wanted to,” Leftwich said. “But I’m glad to be back.”
His team is glad he’s suiting up again, too. LCA (4-1) got off to a hot start Tuesday, building a 23-11 first-quarter lead over the Hilltoppers, in part thanks to eight early points from Leftwich. But, as in the past in this newfound rivalry that has produced tense, back-and-forth action the last few years, the lead wasn’t safe.
Glass (1-2) stepped up its intensity in the third quarter, then scored 22 points in the final frame to keep the Bulldogs on their toes. The Hilltoppers, who picked up their first victory of 2021 Monday at Rustburg, narrowed the deficit to seven points twice in the closing minutes and then got within six with 49.7 seconds remaining.
But each time Glass threatened, LCA answered, backed by three players in double figures. Glass used a barrage of 3-pointers to climb back, hitting 10 on the night and five in the fourth quarter. Camp Conner’s 3 brought Glass within five with six seconds left as the Hilltoppers elected to put LCA on the free-throw line. And Glass’ Owen Dunlop also drained a 3 at the buzzer.
But that early hole Glass fell in ended up making all the difference. The two teams meet again Thursday at LCA.
“We just need to play the whole game like we did in the fourth quarter,” Hilltoppers sophomore guard Conner said. Then he looked ahead to Thursday. “I’m feeling good about that game. I think we can beat them.”
In addition to Leftwich, LCA was led by Haddon Smith (18 points, six rebounds) and Seth Hildebrand (16 points, six rebounds). Smith was 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Hildebrand went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
“Really good start,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said. “I was pleased with that. Then it was a little bit of a roller coaster in terms of defensive execution. There were some mishaps defensively, but part of that is because the action E.C. Glass runs.
“They’re tough to guard with their weave action and high ball screens. So there were some mishaps defensively that we need to tighten up for Thursday night.”
Zach Smith led Glass with 18 points and was one of four players in double figures. Conner and Dunlop each finished with 11 points, while point guard O’Maundre Harris scored 13.
Harris, one of eight sophomores for the Hilltoppers, played in his first game of the season Monday night. His work Tuesday was critical; he led a 9-2 Glass run in the third quarter and scored seven points in that frame.
“Feeling good, man,” Harris said. “Not being able to play, just having to sit and watch [wasn’t fun]. ... I think we bring a lot of energy. When we played together as a team, we’ll win more games. We’ve just got to work on defense.”
Glass’ test Thursday will be not only to stop Leftwich, but to watch out for guys like Hildbrand, Haddon Smith and Sully Holmes, who poured on 26 points last week against Rustburg and was limited to six points Tuesday. Those four players in particular form what Glass coach DJ Best called “the main and the counter.” Key in too much on Leftwich and the Bulldogs have reliable mid- and long-range shooters as secondary options.
Despite the loss, Best is learning more positives about his squad. His team could’ve folded after trailing by double digits early. Instead, it fought back.
“This core group here, they’ve got some fight in them,” he said.
“As different as this season has been, they still just keep rising up to the challenge.”