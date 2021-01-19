Leftwich leads the way as Liberty Christian hangs on against E.C. Glass

In his second game back from quarantining because of COVID-19 concerns, Jalen Leftwich put on a show at McCue Gymnasium on Tuesday night, as the Seminole District’s newest rivalry lived up to its billing.

Leftwich powered through the lane for high-percentage shots, snaked his way through traffic for rebounds and fed his teammates as Liberty Christian held on for a 65-61 victory over E.C. Glass.

The senior and reigning Seminole District player of the year finished with a double-double, pouring on 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. He sat out three games after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus over Christmas break.

“It was hard for me because I had to watch the game from my phone [via a live feed] and I couldn’t contribute to my team like I wanted to,” Leftwich said. “But I’m glad to be back.”

His team is glad he’s suiting up again, too. LCA (4-1) got off to a hot start Tuesday, building a 23-11 first-quarter lead over the Hilltoppers, in part thanks to eight early points from Leftwich. But, as in the past in this newfound rivalry that has produced tense, back-and-forth action the last few years, the lead wasn’t safe.