Leftwich scores 33 as Liberty Christian knocks off Spotswood, advances to Class 3 state semifinals

Jalen Leftwich had a difficult time trimming off a piece of the net while celebrating Liberty Christian's region title Sunday. The scissors were too dull.
But that was the only moment Leftwich struggled all afternoon. He was razor-sharp inside LCA's gym, cutting his way to the basket, slicing past the Spotswood defense and carving out a piece of history as his team advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year with a 79-53 victory over Spotswood in the Region 3C championship.
The prolific Liberty Christian guard and reigning Seminole District player of the year was nearly perfect Sunday. And he paced a hot-shooting LCA squad that hit just about everything it threw in the air.
Leftwich finished with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists to give LCA (12-1) a long-sought region title. One year ago, the Bulldogs lost on a buzzer-beater to Western Albemarle in the region championship, then fell in the first round of the state tourney.
Cutting down the nets, even with a pair of dull scissors, made the memory of last year's region loss disappear.
"My team needed me to score tonight, so that's what I did," Leftwich said. "We came out strong."
And finished strong, too. LCA's final stat line was staggering: 83% from inside the arc and 47% from 3-point land (7 of 15) for a season-best 71% (32 of 45) overall.
On its 2-point baskets, LCA missed just five times, going 25 of 30.
"We've had some good shooting nights, but [today] we were able to attack the gaps and get to the basket," LCA coach Paul Redgate said. "And when you do that, the team has to [defend] a little more in the gaps and that opens some 3-point shots.
"Our guys did a good job of executing the gameplan and not just settling for shots on the perimeter but really attacking the basket."
Leftwich was 11 of 14 on 2-point attempts, as he continually split the defense for high-percentage shots, many of which he scored while being double-teamed in the post. He was also 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.
He took his opponent off the dribble and pounced when defenders gave him room to drive.
"I was taking what they were giving me," Leftwich said. "They were giving me the 3 and they were going under the screen, so I had to make them pay for it."
LCA junior Sully Holmes added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while senior Seth Hildebrand scored 17, going 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
"They certainly played well and they deserve a lot of credit," Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. ". ... Coming into the game, I told our guys and our staff that I thought their starting five was the best collection of scorers that we've had to defend this year. ... All those guys can score the basketball, and I think the stats support that."
Spotswood (6-2) advanced to the region title game last week when its semifinal opponent, Charlottesville, was forced to bow out because of contact tracing.
On Sunday, the Trailblazers received 20 points from junior guard Carmelo Pacheco, who also finished with seven rebounds. Senior forward Dameyon Simmons added 14 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Jawon Whittaker Ortiz chipped in 13 points.
Spotswood trailed by 18 points, 31-13, with 4:34 left in the second quarter but cut the deficit to nine at halftime.
But the Trailblazers (6-2) were outscored 21-12 in the third quarter — a frame in which Leftwich, Holmes and Hildebrand all scored seven points. Spotswood also shot just 39% from the floor in its fist outing since defeating Fort Defiance in the region quarterfinals on Feb. 8.
Holmes stepped up on a night when Haddon Smith, LCA's sharpshooter, was limited to just two points.
"That's the thing about our starting five," Holmes said. "We've got a pretty good group of guys. We've worked really hard to be where we're at. I think last game [against Fluvanna] we had five guys [all starters] in double digits. If you shut down a few of us, the other people are gonna pick up on that slack."
LCA now travels to Abingdon, where it will play in the state semifinals on Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m. but subject to change. Abingdon captured the Region D title by knocking off Northside 72-59.
"If we can play like we did tonight," Holmes said, "we have a pretty good shot going forward."
Redgate has seen his fair share of strong outings by Leftwich the last three years. Add Sunday's game to the mix.
"He made his presence known out there tonight," Redgate said. "For sure."