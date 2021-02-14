Leftwich scores 33 as Liberty Christian knocks off Spotswood, advances to Class 3 state semifinals

On its 2-point baskets, LCA missed just five times, going 25 of 30.

"We've had some good shooting nights, but [today] we were able to attack the gaps and get to the basket," LCA coach Paul Redgate said. "And when you do that, the team has to [defend] a little more in the gaps and that opens some 3-point shots.

"Our guys did a good job of executing the gameplan and not just settling for shots on the perimeter but really attacking the basket."

Leftwich was 11 of 14 on 2-point attempts, as he continually split the defense for high-percentage shots, many of which he scored while being double-teamed in the post. He was also 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

He took his opponent off the dribble and pounced when defenders gave him room to drive.

"I was taking what they were giving me," Leftwich said. "They were giving me the 3 and they were going under the screen, so I had to make them pay for it."

LCA junior Sully Holmes added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while senior Seth Hildebrand scored 17, going 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free throw line.