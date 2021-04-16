Liberty Christian defeats Heritage for Region 3C crown

As "Celebration" played behind him, running back Jaylin Belford couldn't contain his smile.

"We knew this was gonna be a battle. We didn't think it was gonna be a blowout," he said. Then he talked about the LCA defense, which caused two turnovers off fumbles and made strong red zone stands. "We kept recovering the fumbles, we did our thing on defense. We kept on stopping them, even though they did make some great plays. But we still did our thing on defense, so defense won this game."

Heritage ends its season with a 6-2 record. The Pioneers were without sophomore running back Zach Steele, who this week reinjured on elbow that he dislocated in Week 1 of the regular season. His loss was a blow to Heritage, because Steele became his team's primary back after he returned from the initial injury.

On Friday, the Pioneers leaned on fellow sophomore Rajan Booker, who piled up 125 yards on 27 carries. But without Steele, the Bulldogs defense sniffed out Heritage plays early on.

"We've got [Steele] for two more years, so I'm excited about that," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "He tried to come play. It was a game-time decision. We just felt like we didn't want to put him in harm's way."