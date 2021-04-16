Liberty Christian defeats Heritage for Region 3C crown

Kool & The Gang blared from the speakers at Williams Stadium late Friday night, singing about a celebration.
The party was taking place on the field, the Bulldogs having just captured their first regional football championship in program history.
But the song took on a another meaning in the moment, too, because this group stayed cool under pressure. And that's what ultimately led Frank Rocco & His Gang to a 30-14 victory over visiting Heritage in the Region 3C finals.
"Towards the beginning of the game we had a rough start, giving up that jet sweep for the touchdown," LCA receiver and safety Will Wycoff said, referencing Heritage's first score midway through the first quarter. "But other than that, we knew we just had to keep stopping them. We battled back and forth with field position."
Wycoff delivered some big hits on defense throughout the night, keeping Heritage out of the end zone on two crucial possessions in the third and fourth quarters.
"Ultimately, some of those big hits changed the momentum," Wycoff added.
LCA (6-1) churned up 328 yards of total offense while holding Heritage to 194. That was good enough for the win, but Friday's title bout was a defensive battle, and that's where LCA shined when it mattered most.
As "Celebration" played behind him, running back Jaylin Belford couldn't contain his smile.
"We knew this was gonna be a battle. We didn't think it was gonna be a blowout," he said. Then he talked about the LCA defense, which caused two turnovers off fumbles and made strong red zone stands. "We kept recovering the fumbles, we did our thing on defense. We kept on stopping them, even though they did make some great plays. But we still did our thing on defense, so defense won this game."
Heritage ends its season with a 6-2 record. The Pioneers were without sophomore running back Zach Steele, who this week reinjured on elbow that he dislocated in Week 1 of the regular season. His loss was a blow to Heritage, because Steele became his team's primary back after he returned from the initial injury.
On Friday, the Pioneers leaned on fellow sophomore Rajan Booker, who piled up 125 yards on 27 carries. But without Steele, the Bulldogs defense sniffed out Heritage plays early on.
"We've got [Steele] for two more years, so I'm excited about that," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "He tried to come play. It was a game-time decision. We just felt like we didn't want to put him in harm's way."
Heritage was playing in its fifth straight regional title game and was trying to win it for the fourth time. But the Bulldogs, who dismantled Brookville in Week 1 of this abbreviated four-week playoff season, had other plans.
LCA running back Cade Wycoff, Will Wycoff's twin, rushed for a game-high 172 yards and scored on a 4-yard run with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to give LCA a 23-14 lead.
That TD was important, because Heritage had all the momentum in the third quarter. The Pioneers scored at the 10:03 mark of that frame off a 36-yard pass from quarterback Kameron Burns to Keshaun Hubbard to trail by two, 16-14. The Pioneers looked poised to take the lead on their next drive, but stalled. Then, at the end of the quarter, Cade Wycoff recovered a HHS fumble before scoring his 4-yard run.
His twin delivered a big hit on Heritage's lengthy fourth-quarter drive that could have narrowed the deficit to two points or one.
Then, on the game-sealing drive, LCA went 80 yards for the score. Cade Wycoff ran for all but two of those yards, putting up 78 before quarterback Davis Lane broke in the end zone with a 2-yard scamper.
"I knew we just had to run the clock out and get the win," Cade Wycoff said as his team celebrated on the field. "We were motivated to just close it out and I just kept my feet running and my line did a great job blocking."
Heritage's Deuce Crawford scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter to give the Pioneers a 7-6 lead, following Lane's 1-yard touchdown, which was made possible after Belford returned a punt 56 yards to the 1. LCA went up 13-7 on Lane's 31-yard touchdown pass to Conner Hill. With 2:30 left in the first half, LCA kicker Chase Dupin launched a 26-yard field goal that split the uprights for a 16-7 lead.
Heritage had its chances, but was ultimately doomed by those two third- and fourth-quarter possessions that appeared promising but ultimately stalled.
"I thought we made some adjustments and thought we could do some things," Bradley said of the changes his team made after halftime, when it started running and throwing the ball with more success. "We just came up short. Our kids played their butts off, we just came up short."
LCA's Lane threw for 80 yards but completed just 6 of his 21 passes and tossed an interception. Heritage's Burns was 6 of 18 for 92 yards.
LCA advances to the Class 3 state semifinals and plays at Region 3D champ and '19 state runner-up Lord Botetourt (8-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
For Friday night at least, the Bulldogs celebrated.
"It means everything," Cade Wyocoff said. "It's our biggest win in school history."
Will Wycoff smiled.
"We're looking to take care of business next week," he added. "We just wanna keep things rolling."