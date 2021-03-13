Liberty Christian defeats William Fleming for first win of season

Before Saturday night's kickoff at Williams Stadium, Liberty Christian's Jaylin Belford had a message for his teammates: Put aside an opening-night loss that occurred 17 days ago by scoring from the outset against William Fleming.
Then Fleming kicked off right to Belford, who went on a highlight-reel sprint.
The 5-foot-7 junior returned the opening kick 92 yards for a touchdown, breezing and juking his way to the end zone, breaking a tackle and hurdling a defender along the way. When he finished, just 16 seconds had ticked off the clock.
"We gotta let them know what's up from the get-go," Belford told his teammates prior to kickoff. "I was nervous, but I like being nervous because that means I'm ready. So when I caught it and I saw the hole, I was like, 'It's over.'"
The Bulldogs (1-1) fed off Belford's play. Caleb Davidson scored two touchdowns and led the way with 84 rushing yards, quarterback Davis Lane completed 9 of 10 passes for 90 yards, and LCA earned its first win of the season with a 39-6 rout of visiting William Fleming.
LCA was idle last in Week 2 because its scheduled opponent, Jefferson Forest, paused all football-related activities and canceled two games after at least one reported coronavirus case within the program. It missed Friday's regular-scheduled game because E.C. Glass was in quarantine and also canceled two games. So the Bulldogs now will play three times in a seven-day frame, Friday against visiting Rustburg; Tuesday, March 23 versus E.C. Glass at City Stadium; Friday, March 26 against Liberty. It will be a grueling stretch.
Roanoke-based Fleming was coming off a similar stretch in which it played three games in nine days.
"Honestly, we were blessed to have that [week off]," Belford said. "We took that time to start from the beginning, get right, get all our plays right, get crisp with everything, and as you can see, that really helped us."
LCA added to its 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when safety Caleb Sears intercepted a pass thrown by Colonels quarterback Dashawn Lewis and then took it 30 yards to the Fleming 6-yard line. Davidson scored on the next play.
Then, with four seconds left in the first half, LCA took a 19-0 lead off a lengthy drive when Lane found Dillon Stowers with a 16-yard lob to the left corner of the end zone.
Fleming (1-2) was led by Lewis, who put up 74 rushing yards and threw for 51 on 5-of-10 passing. Deuce Anderson added 32 rushing yards.
"Wish we could've played better, and we'll go and fix our mistakes and be ready for next Friday," Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. The coach, a former Brookville quarterback, Hampden-Sydney athlete and assistant at both BHS and E.C. Glass, is now in his third season as Fleming head coach.
His team trailed 32-0 in the third quarter before scoring on a 30-yard sprint by Lewis with 7:29 remaining in the frame. Fleming finished with 172 yards of total offense, while LCA racked up 324 total yards.
"I feel like we kind of broke down a little bit in the second half. I think we were a little mentally tired, and I think physically that showed up a little bit in some of the mistakes that we made. But we're a young football team, and we've just got to get more football mature and more football smart."
Cade Wycoff scored two TDs for LCA and finished with 68 rushing yards.
Davidson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was disappointed with his Week 1 performance against Brookville in late February. He knew he had to run the ball harder the next time he hit the gridiron. That's what he did Saturday.
"We were ready for them," Davidson said. "We were focused, and we wanted this one. We didn't want to lose. If we lost, we could've been out of the playoffs."
LCA's defense hounded the Colonels, forcing numerous three-and-outs. Fleming's defense also got worn down, as LCA chewed up huge chunks of the clock.
But the tone was set in the first 16 seconds. Belford made sure of it.
"Saw the kicker, jumped over him, and once I hit the perimeter I was gone," Belford said. "And honestly, that was the best feeling off my life, for real."