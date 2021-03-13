Liberty Christian defeats William Fleming for first win of season

Roanoke-based Fleming was coming off a similar stretch in which it played three games in nine days.

"Honestly, we were blessed to have that [week off]," Belford said. "We took that time to start from the beginning, get right, get all our plays right, get crisp with everything, and as you can see, that really helped us."

LCA added to its 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when safety Caleb Sears intercepted a pass thrown by Colonels quarterback Dashawn Lewis and then took it 30 yards to the Fleming 6-yard line. Davidson scored on the next play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, with four seconds left in the first half, LCA took a 19-0 lead off a lengthy drive when Lane found Dillon Stowers with a 16-yard lob to the left corner of the end zone.

Fleming (1-2) was led by Lewis, who put up 74 rushing yards and threw for 51 on 5-of-10 passing. Deuce Anderson added 32 rushing yards.

"Wish we could've played better, and we'll go and fix our mistakes and be ready for next Friday," Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. The coach, a former Brookville quarterback, Hampden-Sydney athlete and assistant at both BHS and E.C. Glass, is now in his third season as Fleming head coach.