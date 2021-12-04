Liberty Christian routs Abingdon, advances to first state football title game in school history

Jaylin Belford stood on the Williams Stadium turf late Saturday afternoon after Liberty Christian's victory in the Class 3 state semifinals and discussed his first touchdown of the game. It occurred on a jet sweep, and the lightning-quick senior ripped off an 85-yard run.
"I just beat them with my speed," Belford said.
Just like it has all season, LCA put on a clinic against visiting Abingdon. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
Belford took on an increased role on offense and finished with a team-high 125 rushing yards. He scored three touchdowns, including a highlight-reel-worthy, 72-yard pick-six, and LCA cruised over the Falcons 56-13.
The Bulldogs (13-0) also flicked aside the past. They lost in the state semifinals last season, and pushed past that round Saturday, advancing to their first Virginia High School League state football championship in school history.
LCA plays Phoebus in the Class 3 championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be held at Williams Stadium, where the Bulldogs play their home games.
Last season, the Bulldogs walked off the field at Lord Botetourt with looks of dejection. Saturday, they wore smiles.
"Just complete opposite, to be honest," quarterback Davis Lane said after passing for 99 yards and throwing two touchdowns, both to tight end Dillon Stowers. "We're all feelin' great, we're feelin' happy, but we'll celebrate tonight, get a rest [Sunday] and then back to work Monday."
Abingdon forced LCA to punt on its opening possession, and the Falcons then drove to the Bulldogs 10-yard line. But their drive stalled there, they settled for a 27-yard field goal attempt and it sailed wide right. LCA struck 17 seconds later with that jet sweep.
"I got some amazing blocks," Belford said of that score. "The hole was wide open. I was trying to make them think I was going outside, and they ran outside. Then I pressed the vertical, and I just beat them with my speed. So it wasn't just me; it was my line."
Belford, who sported sky blue and white Nike gloves Saturday as a symbol of the walk-on offer he holds from UNC, knew he may have to step up in the semifinal. LCA's freshman phenom, running back Gideon Davidson, was slated to play sparingly after suffering a sprained knee in last week's Region 3C championship. So Belford turned on the jets.
Roughly four minutes after his first score, he intercepted a pass from Abingdon's Cole Lambert and dashed down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead, high-stepping past two defenders diving at his ankles when he neared the end zone.
"I gotta give that to our defensive coordinator [Rylan Stamn]," Belford said of his return. "We knew that play was coming. He adjusted our alignment to be ready for that route, and like you saw, I got a pick-six off of it."
Belford also scored in the third quarter on a 31-yard run. He finished with 125 yards on just five carries (25 yards per tote), leading the LCA ground attack that churned up 356 yards.
"It feels amazing," Belford said when asked about making school history. "Just a minute ago I was bawling my eyes out. It means so much to me, my team, my family and the school."
Abingdon senior running back Malique Hounshell summed up the game in three words. "It was rough," he said. The tough-nosed Hounshell rushed for 120 yards. He finished with a whopping 30 carries and had five catches for 27 yards. He was still bouncing into the LCA defense, this time against the Bulldogs' backup team, when the game ended.
"We all played hard," Hounshell said. "I love the team, and it's sad that it had to come to an end, but it happens."
Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert threw for 144 yards and completed 11 of 24 passes. But LCA intercepted two of his passes, turning both into scores. Lambert threw his second interception at the start of the third quarter, and LCA scored two plays later on a 38-yard run by Gideon Davidson.
LCA led 28-7 at halftime and put up 28 points in the third frame. The Bulldogs closed out that quarter by recovering a fumble by Haynes Carter on a kickoff return, then scoring two plays later on a 16-yard run by Caleb Davidson as the clock hit zeroes.
"You've got to play almost perfect against these guys, and we weren't able to do that," Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. "We made too many mistakes, but they force you into mistakes, so that's a credit to them."
Caleb Davidson had 111 rushing yards for LCA, while Gideon finished with 85 yards on seven carries.
Lane completed 6 of 7 passes for 99 yards. He fired off a 21-yard strike to Stowers in the second quarter and a 33-yarder to Stowers (72 receiving yards) in the third.
"He just gets open and makes great catches," Lane said of Stowers, who finished with four catches for 72 yards.
Amburgey also talked about Falcons assistant coach Robb Ratcliff, who died in August at age 42 from complications of COVID-19.
"It's been an emotional season for us," Amburgey said. "I know our guys wanted to honor the legacy of Coach Ratcliff. And he was all about playing physical, playing tough and battling, and that's what our guys do. I'm really proud of them. We've accomplished a lot. First region championship since '79. They're special memories."
Saturday's state championship will be the second for Phoebus at Williams Stadium. The Phantoms played there against Heritage for the 2018 state title, and the Pioneers earned a 24-20 victory.
Phoebus (13-1) clocked Brentsville District 43-0 in Saturday's other Class 3 semifinal in Hampton. Now comes the matchup many high school football fans predicted before the postseason began: a matchup between two stellar, speedy teams.