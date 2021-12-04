Liberty Christian routs Abingdon, advances to first state football title game in school history

Abingdon forced LCA to punt on its opening possession, and the Falcons then drove to the Bulldogs 10-yard line. But their drive stalled there, they settled for a 27-yard field goal attempt and it sailed wide right. LCA struck 17 seconds later with that jet sweep.

"I got some amazing blocks," Belford said of that score. "The hole was wide open. I was trying to make them think I was going outside, and they ran outside. Then I pressed the vertical, and I just beat them with my speed. So it wasn't just me; it was my line."

Belford, who sported sky blue and white Nike gloves Saturday as a symbol of the walk-on offer he holds from UNC, knew he may have to step up in the semifinal. LCA's freshman phenom, running back Gideon Davidson, was slated to play sparingly after suffering a sprained knee in last week's Region 3C championship. So Belford turned on the jets.

Roughly four minutes after his first score, he intercepted a pass from Abingdon's Cole Lambert and dashed down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead, high-stepping past two defenders diving at his ankles when he neared the end zone.

"I gotta give that to our defensive coordinator [Rylan Stamn]," Belford said of his return. "We knew that play was coming. He adjusted our alignment to be ready for that route, and like you saw, I got a pick-six off of it."