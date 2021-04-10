Liberty Christian swats away Brookville with dominating effort

It was jarring and it was dominant. It was quick and effortless. And as far as anticipated playoff matchups go, it didn't live up to the hype because it was so lopsided.
Here's an example of how efficient Liberty Christian was against Brookville on Friday: It was early in the third quarter and the Bulldogs had the game well in hand when Jaylin Belford got a burst of speed and jetted away alone down the left sideline. At some point, he cramped up. But Belford never slowed, scoring on a 52-yard sprint and further deflating Brookville's hopes.
"I was like, 'I'm not gonna let this stop me. I've got to score.' So that's what I did," Belford said of his third-quarter score, one of two he had on the night.
That's how it was for LCA (5-1) on the opening night of the Virginia High School League playoffs. Cramps, a Brookville defense that was the best the Seminole District had to offer in the regular season, an amped-up Stinger Stadium, nothing could stop the Bulldogs, who cruised to a 42-14 victory in the Region 3C semifinal round and knocked Brookville (6-1) from contention.
Third-seeded LCA scored 35 unanswered points before the No. 2 Bees got on the board with 5:54 left in the third quarter. It was a shocking performance, one that proved just how much the Bulldogs have improved since being owned by Brookville in the season opener back in February.
"We wanted revenge," Belford said after coasting away for 105 yards on nine carries. "After that first loss, we were very humbled. And we've worked hard ever since, busted our tails off to get better. And you can see what the outcome was. Their defense is really good, they say it's the best in the Seminole, but we put 42 points on them. So that just shows how much we've been working."
Cade Wycoff led the rushing attack for LCA, amassing 134 yards on 17 carries.
The offensive numbers were startling. By halftime, the Bulldogs had managed 328 yards of total offense. They finished with a whopping 507 total offensive yards, 24 first downs, 320 rushing yards and had 20 plays that went for 10 yards or more. They converted over and over on third down and then started doing the same on fourth downs.
Quarterback Davis Lane completed 11 of 14 passes (one interception) and threw for 187 yards.
"They were just very efficient," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "… They were like a machine on offense tonight. I don't really know that my defense played that bad. I think [LCA) might've played that good. … When it looked like we had an opportunity early to get any type of momentum going, it's like they had an answer."
Lane was sensational, throwing for two touchdowns and hitting eight different receivers, some of whom made leaping snares that put LCA in great field position. A 59-yard bomb to Sully Holmes in the first quarter set up LCA's second touchdown. A 13-yard pass to Delvonte McLean gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead after the extra point, and Lane followed that with a 2-yard TD pass to Conner Hill.
Lane had 177 passing yards by halftime.
"I walked off at halftime with him and I said, "Davis, you are unbelievably way ahead of expectations,'" LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "Never did we think he would be in a position where he could make decisions, be smart, take care of the ball. The first game we played here wasn't so much. But in six weeks, he's now a totally different guy."
Brookville's Drake McDaniel threw for 200 yards and completed 7 of 19 passes with one interception. He set up the Bees' first touchdown (a 1-yard punch by Tayshaun Butler) with a 61-yard pass to Ethan Robey (71 receiving yards), and then tossed a short pass to Jahee Blake that turned into a 95-yard score to cap the night's scoring.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Blake turned on the jets, sprinting away from defenders and sending others bouncing away like bowling pins. The senior who has garnered Division I attention has narrowed his college choices down to two, but did not say which ones were on his list Friday night.
"I enjoyed this team a lot," Blake said of BHS. "The love is unreal. We put the work in day in and day out since March of last year to now. It's a brotherhood, for sure."
LCA now hosts third-seeded Heritage at Liberty University's Williams Stadium on Friday. The region championship will be on the line.