Liberty Christian swats away Brookville with dominating effort

"We wanted revenge," Belford said after coasting away for 105 yards on nine carries. "After that first loss, we were very humbled. And we've worked hard ever since, busted our tails off to get better. And you can see what the outcome was. Their defense is really good, they say it's the best in the Seminole, but we put 42 points on them. So that just shows how much we've been working."

Cade Wycoff led the rushing attack for LCA, amassing 134 yards on 17 carries.

The offensive numbers were startling. By halftime, the Bulldogs had managed 328 yards of total offense. They finished with a whopping 507 total offensive yards, 24 first downs, 320 rushing yards and had 20 plays that went for 10 yards or more. They converted over and over on third down and then started doing the same on fourth downs.

Quarterback Davis Lane completed 11 of 14 passes (one interception) and threw for 187 yards.

"They were just very efficient," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "… They were like a machine on offense tonight. I don't really know that my defense played that bad. I think [LCA) might've played that good. … When it looked like we had an opportunity early to get any type of momentum going, it's like they had an answer."