FREDERICKSBURG — Liberty Christian coach Randy Tomlin stood in his team's postgame huddle here Friday afternoon and started counting, holding up his fingers.

He counted until one hand was full, then started on another. He stopped at six, and let that number hang out there for his players to digest.

Six.

Perhaps an acceptable number of runs, even for this LCA team, which has blown out teams this season, often by scoring the double digits.

Maybe even an acceptable number in the hits column, especially against a top-notch pitcher.

But six errors? That was the stat that leapt off the page against New Kent in Friday's Class 3 state semifinal game. Not only uncharacteristic of this group, downright unheard of. And in the end, those errors doomed LCA in a 12-8 loss to New Kent in a Class 3 state semifinal game at Riverbend High School.

"In the end it comes down to errors," said LCA's Will Palmer, who started on the mound and who also blasted one of two Bulldogs' home runs on the day. "And we didn't play our best, and they probably played their best. They're not very good as a team, but we probably played even worse than our competition."

The scoreboard at Riverbend glowed with six Bulldogs errors. LCA's own scorekeeping put the number at seven. And on day when the Bulldogs probably should have cruised, or at least seemed likely to grit out another potential nail-biter, like they did in the state quarterfinals — like they have several times the last couple postseasons — the booted exchanges, missed popups and errant throws couldn't be ignored.

"The game is that way," Tomlin said after emerging from the huddle and posing with his team for pictures. "The way the game played out today doesn't define this team at all. We haven't played that way at any time, at any point during the season. Just unfortunate that the game gets like that and the ball rolls that way. But I was extremely proud. They kept fighting and kept clawing. Just the game itself is hard sometime. Sometimes the things we do in the game are hard to overcome."

LCA won 23 straight games this season. But on Friday, New Kent and coach Trevor Ronan figured out a chink in the armor: small ball. May not always work, but it did in this one, a back-and-forth affair.

"We're just bringing back small ball, basically," Ronan said. "We're back and forth with it. Whatever our gut tells us to do is what we do. It worked today and we saw it early, so we just kept on rolling with it."

On several New Kent bunts, LCA overthrew a base; on one occasion it overthrew first, the ball trickled into foul territory in right, and then the Bulldogs overthrew second in attempt to get the runner advancing, sending the ball into left. Often, the problems compounded.

Thing is, it all happened on a day when the bats were active. LCA finished with seven hits, struck the ball hard most of the time, and got a solo homer from Palmer to lead off the third, a two-run triple from Ben Blair for a 3-2 lead that same inning, and a three-run bomb by Danny DeMoss that put LCA on top 8-7 in the fifth.

"I knew it was gone right off the bat," Palmer said of his home run. "I was really angry about my first inning [giving up two runs] so that really helped me get through the next two. But at the end of the day, again, it came down to errors."

The southpaw threw three innings, gave up only one hit and allowed six runs, although he was charged with no earned runs. He walked five and fanned three.

Three LCA pitchers issued a total of nine walks, another uncharacteristic number. That was due, perhaps, to situations they shouldn't have been in in the first place.

New Kent reliever Carson Seely led his team at the plate, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. He also threw the final five innings in relief of starter Thomas Wilson (two innings, three hits, three runs, all earned). Seely gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. But that didn't matter; he was mobbed by his teammate after pitching the seventh.

New Kent took a 10-8 lead in the fifth. Seely drove in the go-ahead run in that frame with a single. In the sixth, he doubled to center, driving in two more runs.

"That team is crazy, man," Seely said of LCA. "They're stacked. One through nine, they're stacked. They're a great team. It was a pleasure to play against them. It's a pleasure to be here."

New Kent plays Caroline in Saturday's championship. Caroline defeated Cave Spring 9-7 on Friday.

LCA was attempting to win back-to-back state titles. It won last year's championship on a walkoff against Abingdon in a hard-fought affair. And earlier this week it erased a 2-0 deficit in the quarterfinal round against Abingdon, scoring three times in the sixth before shutting down the Falcons in the seventh.

But Friday's mistakes were too numerous, and too costly, to replicate that magic.

"The last game we played, in the quarters, it was there. And it just didn't happen today," Tomlin said. "We wish New Kent the best. But I'm really proud of the guys in every way. ... Regardless of the loss today, they're one of the best teams that ever played at LCA."

BASEBALL

Class 3 state semifinals

New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 8

LCA;004;130;0;—;8;8;7

New Kent;200;532;—;12;6;1

WP: Carson Seely. LP: Landon Owen. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) solo to lead off third inning; Danny DeMoss (LCA) with two outs, two on, in top of fifth.

Highlights: LCA —Will Palmer 1-3, HR; Lane Duff 1-2, RBI; Ben Blair 1-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Braden Weaver 1-4, RBI; Danny DeMoss 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs. New Kent — Carson Seely 2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Lane Boyette 1-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Michael Hetzel 1-2, RBI.

Records: LCA 23-1. New Kent 20-5.