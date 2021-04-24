Liberty Christian's rally falls short against Lord Botetourt in Class 3 state semifinals

DALEVILLE — A soaked Jamie Harless stood hunched over near midfield Saturday afternoon and took a couple deep breaths. Much-needed sighs of relief.
"Sometimes it's better to be lucky, I guess," the Lord Botetourt coach said.
Luck or not, his team had just survived a furious second-half onslaught from Liberty Christian, which dug itself a 24-0 hole in the game's opening 26 minutes only to reel off 22 unanswered points before its comeback bid fell short in a 24-22 slobberknocker at a drenched Cavalier Stadium.
It was the closest game Botetourt (9-0) had played in all year, and the first time LCA (6-2) had trailed for a significant amount of time since opening night in February.
Harless, standing tall after breathing easy for a moment, praised the Bulldogs for their tenacity.
"What a fantastic football team Liberty Christian has," he said. "Their coaches amaze me with the amount of stuff they're able to do with those kids."
It was a bitter end for the Bulldogs, who were making their first state semifinal appearance since becoming full members of the Virginia High School League five years ago. Bitter, perhaps, because of how close they came to toppling the mighty Cavaliers.
"They're not used to losing. They're an amazing team," LCA junior lineman Zach Rice said of Botetourt. "Once we got some momentum, it was crazy to them having to feel that."
In a game as close as this one ended up being, every development seems like a major one. A 46-yard field goal by LB kicker Bryson Harvey that opened up the scoring in the second quarter. A 14-point swing in the first half's closing seconds. A botched snap that sailed over the head of LCA quarterback Davis Lane and ultimately led to another LB score. Two key defensive stops by LB on LCA's final possession.
"Everything happened in [39] seconds for them," LCA lineman Zach Rice said, referring to Botetourt's impressive run that closed out the first half.
Leading 3-0, Botetourt scored with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter, off a 4-yard run by Hunter Rice. Cavaliers defensive back Jakari Nicely intercepted a pass from Lane on LCA's next possession and KJ Bratton scored two plays later off a 48-yard sprint. That gave LB a sudden 17-0 halftime lead.
The Cavs also tacked on a seven more points to start the third quarter, when Bratton broke away on a 74-yard run down the right sideline. Bratton led the way with 228 rushing yards as LB used an old-school bunch-formation approach in attempt to hold off LCA defenders. The Cavaliers ran the ball 50 times and totaled 295 yards of their totes.
"I was gassed," Bratton said with a laugh when asked about his long TD run. He took the majority of handoffs (21) in place of Rice, who was used sparingly because of a knee injury.
"My line blocked hard for me and they believed I could get the job done, so I'm glad I had their trust," Bratton said.
LCA scrapped for 129 rushing yards on the day to go along with 73 passing yards from Lane. The junior QB completed 9 of 19 passes and threw three interceptions. He scored three times on short punches in the second half. On one of them, running back Cade Wycoff (39 rushing yards) took the handoff, but was met by a gang of defenders at the line of scrimmage. Cool and calm, Wycoff pitched the ball back to Lane, who ran to his right for the score.
In between those scores, the LCA defense picked up a safety. The second-half run set LB back on its heels, and it was the type of comeback the Bulldogs looked destined to pull off because they had so much momentum.
"We just got the mojo back," LCA coach Frank Rocco said of the surge. "We've been able to run the ball right at every team we've played this year — the best teams in the state of Virginia. Now, did we do it early in the game? No, but when we got the mojo going, we did. That was how we made a comeback."
LCA took over with 3:34 remaining in the game and drove down to LB's 41-yard line. But on third down, Cavs senior lineman tackled LCA senior Cade Wycoff (39 rushing yards) for a 4-yard loss. That put LCA back at the 41, and Rocco called a timeout.
Emerging for fourth down with about 1:30 left, Lane took the snap, threw backwards to Will Wycoff, turned and ran to his left. Wycoff threw the ball back to Lane who tried to hit receiver Conner Hill (18 receiving yards) near the end zone. The pass fell incomplete and Botetourt ran out the clock.
"Our kids know they've just got to fight," Rocco said. "The bottom line is we were hoping that through the process of winning a state championship that we would be able to skip a few steps and go right to being a state champion team. But you've got to keep earning it."
The game featured a combined 25 penalties, with LB racking up 111 penalty yards and LCA tallying 75. The Bulldogs also were hobbled by nine false starts.
Botetourt advances to Saturday's Class 3 state championship at Lafayette (7-0).
LCA returns a ton of talent when the new season starts in August, including the speedy Lane and all-purpose Jaylin Belford, receivers like Dillon Stowers (28 receiving yards Saturday) and Sully Holmes, and the hulking Zach Rice.
"It's a learning lesson," Rice said. "We'll be back."