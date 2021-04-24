Liberty Christian's rally falls short against Lord Botetourt in Class 3 state semifinals

"My line blocked hard for me and they believed I could get the job done, so I'm glad I had their trust," Bratton said.

LCA scrapped for 129 rushing yards on the day to go along with 73 passing yards from Lane. The junior QB completed 9 of 19 passes and threw three interceptions. He scored three times on short punches in the second half. On one of them, running back Cade Wycoff (39 rushing yards) took the handoff, but was met by a gang of defenders at the line of scrimmage. Cool and calm, Wycoff pitched the ball back to Lane, who ran to his right for the score.

In between those scores, the LCA defense picked up a safety. The second-half run set LB back on its heels, and it was the type of comeback the Bulldogs looked destined to pull off because they had so much momentum.

"We just got the mojo back," LCA coach Frank Rocco said of the surge. "We've been able to run the ball right at every team we've played this year — the best teams in the state of Virginia. Now, did we do it early in the game? No, but when we got the mojo going, we did. That was how we made a comeback."