Liberty High alumna Samantha Baldwin tapped to take over varsity softball program

“I’m a little nervous about it, just because I have some pretty big shoes to fill,” Baldwin admitted, referring to Thompson. “But I’m really excited to continue the legacy he has left.”

Her 2021 squad will feature a spate of new talent, including some faces she coached at the JV level. But she’ll also be tasked with replacing Millie Thompson, the pitching phenom now at Clemson. The left-hander was an all-state performer who racked up 255 strikeouts thanks to her devastating changeup, a 22-6 record and a 0.75 ERA in her final full season with LHS.

Baldwin knows getting new pitchers to the right place mentally will be among her first tasks, but she intends to keep expectations high at the plate and in the field, too.

Otherwise, Baldwin aims to build a good team environment as players transition back to the diamond after months away from their high school teammates because of the pandemic. She wants her players to become good teammates by doing whatever is best for the squad. Baldwin also hopes her players have high standards for themselves — “How you practice is how you play,” she explained.