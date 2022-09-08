 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty High hires new baseball coach

Andrew Bielicki, a 23-year-old Goode resident, was hired as Liberty High School’s new baseball coach, the high school announced in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Bielicki played collegiately at New River Community College and Houghton University. He suited up this summer for the Carolina Yankees of the National Independent Baseball Association (NIBA) Pro League and the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds of the Empire Professional Baseball League.

Bielicki holds a master’s degree in sports marketing and media from Liberty University, and he is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in leadership, organization and management.

Liberty High School orb
