Liberty High introduces Daryl Robertson, first Black head football coach in Seminole District history

BEDFORD — Daryl Robertson stood in the auditorium at Liberty High School on Wednesday evening and answered questions about his new football program. He thought back to 2002, when he was a freshman on what would become the school's only football state championship team.

"Everybody in the community knew who was on the team," Robertson recalled. "Everywhere you go, people would support you. I think if we get back to that, back to that community support and getting people excited about Liberty, then that brings kids out."

The 34-year-old Robertson, a 2006 LHS grad, was formally introduced as the school's new football coach Wednesday. It was a historic moment: the first Black head football coach in Seminole District history standing in front of players, parents, staff and media members.

There have been many Black assistant coaches in the Seminole, but until this week, none had ever been named head coach in a district whose history stretches back decades and decades.

"It did take a long time," Robertson said. "I think it's a responsibility on me, just because I'm the first. But at the same time, my responsibility is to improve my football team, to make things happen on the football field. If I take care of my business on the football field and what I'm doing in coaching, then that takes care of my responsibility as far as being the first Black coach. But I know there are a lot of people that are happy just because it's a first. Anytime it's the first of anything, people are happy. It's been a long time comin'."

William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace, formerly a defensive coordinator at Brookville and E.C. Glass, praised Liberty High for the hire.

"I've said for a long time that whoever the first Black coach is in the Seminole District is gonna be carrying a trophy for a lot of guys," Lovelace said. "He's carrying a trophy for me, he's carrying it for a lot of other coaches who have coached in the Seminole District. It's a super special moment. I think it's been time, and I think it's been overdue. I don't think there's a better guy to come home and take over his program."

Robertson had been an assistant at Glass two years by the time Jeff Woody took over in 2015. Woody brought Lovelace with him from Monticello, where the pair had spent the two previous years after leaving Brookville following the 2012 season, and Robertson (defensive line) and Lovelace (defensive coordinator) oversaw three seasons of rebuild at Glass.

When Lovelace took the William Fleming job in 2018, Robertson went along and became the school's defensive coordinator.

"He's a very passionate coach," Lovelace said. "That's the first thing his guys are gonna see. He's still athletic and he can get down in a stance and show you exactly what you need to do. I think that's a very valuable commodity these days. ... And we've had five, six guys come out [to join the team] every year based off just their relationship with him. So I think he's gonna be a big recruiter."

Robertson also coached for four years at Glass with Jermaine Johnson, currently the school's defensive coordinator. Johnson began looking back into the history of Seminole schools a few years ago, and started telling people an interesting fact: no school associated with the district had ever hired a Black head football coach.

"I just think it's monumental, honestly," Johnson said. "I don't know that people understand, or that we will recognize, the significance of it at this moment. It may be something we look back five, 10 years from now and recognize the significance of. ... You would think this kind of opens up the door for other qualified African American candidates, but time will tell. But it's awesome for Coach Robertson, awesome for Liberty and awesome for the Seminole District.

"I don't think there's been any underlying conspiracy that has kept Black coaches from becoming head coaches. I think there are a lot of factors at play. But this may motivate other African American coaches in the area who maybe thought they weren't ready or didn't have a shot to become a head coach."

After playing four years at LHS, Robertson played at Virginia Tech on a full-ride scholarship as a defensive tackle. He stayed two years, then transferred to Liberty University, where he played with local standouts like Rashad Jennings and current William Campbell head coach Danny Broggin.

Robertson has nearly a decade a coaching experience, and said he's gleaned knowledge from Lovelace, former Liberty High coach Chris Watts, Woody and former Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

The new coach is known for his intensity. "He demands excellence out of his guys, in a good way," Johnson said. Part of that intensity may be due to Foster.

"The energy he would bring, I loved it," Robertson said. "It meant everything to me. I try to mimic it. I think if you bring the energy, the kids follow."

He plans to install a spread offense, which means Liberty's decades in the Maryland I are likely over, and possibly run a 3-4 defense, like he did at Fleming. All that will depend, Robertson said, on personnel. Roughly 35 potential players turned out to meet the coach Monday, and he hopes more decide to come out for upcoming weight lifting sessions. The coach also plans to call the offense this fall for the first time in his career.

And right now, he's flying solo, not yet having put together a staff. The only person he knows will work with the team in some capacity is a cousin, Thomas Robertson, who also played at Liberty High. But Daryl Robertson said he's certain his staff will be in place when official practices begin for Virginia High School League teams July 28.

He inherits a program that has won just five games since the start of the 2019 season and has been hampered by declining participation for the last six or so years. But Liberty used to be a powerhouse, and Robertson wants to see the glory return.

"We're gonna go hard. We're gonna play as hard as we can," he said. "As long as we show up and compete, competing is everything. We know the battles that we will face. There's no secret the Seminole District is a tough district. But we can't just roll over. We've got to work every week and show up on Friday every week ready to compete."