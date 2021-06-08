Liberty High School names David Williams new boys basketball coach

BEDFORD — “Things don’t happen by chance,” Liberty High School athletic director Lori Mattson said Tuesday evening.
Mattson, from her seat in the stands at the school’s gym, smiled as she remembered how an inadvertent message led to the installation of David Williams, the Minutemen’s new varsity boys basketball coach.
The AD introduced the newest member of the athletic department at the Bedford school to a couple dozen students and their parents Tuesday.
Before he answered questions and distributed surveys to those in attendance, Williams recalled the hiring process jumpstarted by that fortuitous message.
Jaeden Mattson, Lori Mattson’s nephew and a well-known figure at Liberty athletic events, sent Williams a song from his aunt’s phone. Williams couldn’t figure out what meaning she might have intended.
“Did you mean to send me this?” Williams said of his eventual response.
The answer was obvious — No, accompanied by something of a fleeting feeling of embarrassment on the AD’s part. But she kept the conversation going with Williams, whom she knew from his brief work as an assistant coach with the LHS boys basketball program under Hank Luton in 2014-15.
Mattson told Williams the program was in need of a new coach. Informal conversations about the opening ensued, followed by a decision by Williams that pursuing the job was “right for me.”
“It’s gonna be exciting to see where this leads us and what can change and happen with this program,” Mattson said of the boys team, which has been in a slump of late and hasn’t posted a winning season since 2010-11.
Williams succeeds Randy Dunton, who parted ways with LHS this year after four seasons. Dunton and the Minutemen did not play an official game during the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the school district.
Williams was one of more than a dozen candidates for the job, Mattson said, adding the Southwest Virginia native “rose to the top.”
In addition to his brief stint with LHS, he also was an assistant at Salem. Williams has coached AAU teams in the past, too, but taking over the helm at LHS marks his first step into the head coaching ranks at the high school level.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to have my own program and be able to impact student-athletes in a way that was a little different, I thought, from everybody else,” said Williams, 47.
The new coach is a 1992 graduate of William Fleming, where he played before continuing his career at Lake City Community College.
Williams received his bachelor’s degree from Radford. In addition to coaching at LHS, he also will be on staff at the school as an intervention design specialist, he said. He brings a background as a transition career coach at a school in Roanoke for students with special needs.
The coach aims to pull from his background as he works to build his basketball program at LHS, telling parents and students he has the goal of developing athletes into “winners on and off the court.” Specifically, he said he hopes to build relationships with area businesses to foster employment, internship or apprenticeship opportunities for current students and to put those athletes on a path toward post-secondary success.
“What can I empower your kids with to help them take the next step?” he said to parents Tuesday.
Also during the introductory event, Williams said he plans to help develop players individually as a way to ensure the team finds success, repeating multiple times his goal of helping athletes “grow forward.”
The coach showed a white board filled with basketball terms in explaining his approach in offseason workouts, which he already has begun. Every workout is conducted with a goal — accomplishing specific skills offensively and defensively — he said.
By charting every practice, he hopes to ensure athletes are developing physical skills and a high basketball IQ on the court and that he is communicating in ways that work for athletes.
Williams didn’t give a specific win-loss record as an immediate or eventual goal, though he did say he aims to “win Bedford County” (against Jefferson Forest and Staunton River). He also said moving the Minutemen back up the ranks in the area will be “a process,” adding he thinks winning will come “naturally” if students, parents and the community “buy in.”