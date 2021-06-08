Liberty High School names David Williams new boys basketball coach

“It’s gonna be exciting to see where this leads us and what can change and happen with this program,” Mattson said of the boys team, which has been in a slump of late and hasn’t posted a winning season since 2010-11.

Williams succeeds Randy Dunton, who parted ways with LHS this year after four seasons. Dunton and the Minutemen did not play an official game during the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 precautions put in place by the school district.

Williams was one of more than a dozen candidates for the job, Mattson said, adding the Southwest Virginia native “rose to the top.”

In addition to his brief stint with LHS, he also was an assistant at Salem. Williams has coached AAU teams in the past, too, but taking over the helm at LHS marks his first step into the head coaching ranks at the high school level.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to have my own program and be able to impact student-athletes in a way that was a little different, I thought, from everybody else,” said Williams, 47.

The new coach is a 1992 graduate of William Fleming, where he played before continuing his career at Lake City Community College.