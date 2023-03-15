Ten days after going 0 for 11 from deep as his team fell in the ASUN Conference tournament championship, Liberty’s fifth-year senior star returned to form. Tuesday evening, hours after becoming the second men’s basketball player in program history to earn All-America status, McGhee poured on 26 points to lead the Flames past Villanova in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, 62-57.

In a contest that didn’t swing decidedly in either direction until the final minutes, McGhee provided a spark for Liberty in key moments.

In the first half, the score was tied at 23 when McGhee hit a layup with 4:22 to go. The basket sparked a 9-2 run to end the opening stanza.

His 3-pointer in the waning minutes provided separation, as well. The Wildcats (17-17) pulled within one possession, 53-50, with 2:53 to go on Mark Armstrong’s layup before the Flames vet knocked down the important triple.

Colin Porter, a freshman, recorded six of his eight made free throws and both of his steals in the final minutes to help LU (27-8) seal the win.

Porter (14 points) and McGhee were the lone double-figure scorers for the Flames, who won for the second time this season when shooting less than 40%. They went 20 of 52 from the floor (38.5%) and held Villanova to 36.9% shooting.

The Wildcats had four 3-pointers as a team, one fewer than McGhee tallied, and shot 15.4% from 3.

Villanova led for less than four minutes and never saw its advantage grow to more than two points.

Brandon Slater led the visitors with 12 points and had nine rebounds. Eric Dixon added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Armstrong had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Zach Cleveland had a team-best 12 rebounds for Liberty, which marked its first postseason win (not in a conference tournament game) since 2019, when it earned an upset victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

McGhee, who tallied four assists and four steals, recorded his 23rd game this season (and 58th of his career) with 20 or more points by shooting 9 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 13 from behind the arc, and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, McGhee joined Jesse Sanders as the only LU men’s basketball players to pick up an All-America nod. McGhee was an honorable mention (as was Sanders in 2011) on the list of accolades released by the Associated Press. Sixteen other players from across the country were honorable mentions after having appeared on multiple voters’ ballots. The AP also put five players each on the first, second and third teams.

McGhee ranks second nationally in total 3s (158), 3s per game (4.51) and total points (790) and is fourth in the country in scoring average at 22.6 points per contest.

The standout guard also recently was selected as a finalist for this season’s Lute Olson National Player of the Year and Lou Henson National Player of the Year awards. He already owns multiple all-conference, all-district and all-tournament team honors in his career and last month was named the ASUN player of the year for the third straight season.

Up next for McGhee and the Flames is a trip to Madison, Wisconsin. Liberty, which is the No. 3 seed as one of the top 16 teams in the 32-team field, will take on No. 2 seed Wisconsin (18-14) in the second round Sunday. The Badgers defeated Bradley 81-62 in their first-round contest.

Time and TV details for Sunday’s game have not been released.