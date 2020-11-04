Liberty's Scruggs and Tech's Mitchell, tied by Appomattox vs. Union battles, to face off Saturday

JaVon Scruggs is perfect against James Mitchell so far. On Saturday, the Liberty junior safety from Appomattox will try to push his streak against the Virginia Tech tight end to three straight victories.
Their battles go back to high school, when Scruggs and his Raiders were on top, when Mitchell was a standout at Wise County-based Union High. It was a time when everyone wanted to beat the Raiders and nobody could.
Over the years, Scruggs and Mitchell developed a friendship. But neither of them is thinking about being too friendly right now ahead of Liberty's noon battle at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
"Me and him usually talk on a daily basis," Scruggs said earlier this week as his No. 25 Flames (6-0), ranked at the FBS level for the first time in school history, prepared for the Hokies (4-2, 4-2 ACC). "But, like, this week we haven't been talking that much."
Both were stars in high school; in fact, they swept the VHSL's highest honors the same year. In 2017, Mitchell was named the Class 2 offensive player of the year, while Scruggs was named defender of the year.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Scruggs won three state championships in his career. At quarterback as a senior, he passed for nearly 2,000 yards and was a hawk at defensive back, a highlight on the state's best defensive team.
At Union, Mitchell was a standout tight end and sometimes-quarterback. He was a four-time all-state tight end who also amassed more than 750 career receiving yards.
A lot has changed since high school.
Now Scruggs is an integral part of LU's defense, with 36 tackles through six games after racking up 58 tackles in 2019. Mitchell, the 6-3, 242-pound Tech junior, has put up more than 300 receiving yards and has a rushing touchdown this season.
"I just try to do whatever they ask me and whatever is going to give us the best chance to win," Mitchell told The Roanoke Times last month.
The first time Scruggs and Mitchell clashed on the gridiron, the Appomattox Raiders were on fire.
It was 2016, in a state quarterfinal matchup, and the Raiders entered Bragg Stadium having won 27 games in a row. They made it 28 straight that evening, romping to a 43-0 victory after paying tribute that afternoon to Appomattox senior Josh Judy, who had been killed in a car crash that morning.
Appomattox held Union to just 191 yards of total offense. Scruggs, in his first season at QB, lit up the field, completing 9 of 12 passes for 187 yards and tossing two touchdown passes to go along with a rushing score. The loss stands as the most lopsided in Union's nine-year history, which has also only produced just one losing season (2011).
The Bears vowed revenge the next season, when the two teams clashed in the Class 2 state semifinals. This time, the Raiders had to travel to the Bears' den in Big Stone Gap. And it was a nail-biter.
Mitchell entered with 21 touchdowns to his credit that year. He did his part, rushing for 191 yards, breaking loose for a 65-yard score and throwing a TD pass. But the Raiders were just a little better. They built a 20-0 first-half lead and then hung on down the wire for a 23-20 victory.
The next weekend, the Raiders won their third straight state title behind Scruggs, who figured into all five of his team's scores. Appomattox now has four state titles to its credit after winning it all again last season.
Scruggs and Mitchell were gone by then, off to their respective college programs. But their legacies were already cemented at their respective high schools. There's a picture from their glory days, one that features Mitchell running up field, with Scruggs diving in for the tackle.
This weekend, Scruggs hopes to bring Mitchell down once again.
Staff writer Damien Sordelett contributed.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!