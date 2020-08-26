Longtime Glass football coach and teacher Dennis Peters dies

Dennis Peters, the man who reached thousands of students in the classroom and on the gridiron via a decades-long career at area schools, has died. He was 72.

According to his obituary, Peters, the longtime E.C. Glass coach and teacher, died Saturday at his home, surrounded by family. Former Glass athletic director Chip Berry said Peters died from complications from cancer.

“He’s always been my buddy and always been my family,” said Otis Tucker, a member of the Glass athletic hall of fame who coached and taught alongside Peters at school. “He will always have a special place in my heart.”

After spending nearly 30 years as a teacher and coach at Glass — three of which were spent as a head coach of the football program, after he took over to lend some stability amid a tumultuous time despite not ever applying for the gig — Peters took similar positions at Amherst County High School. There, as at Glass, he was part of a state championship coaching staff.

But Peters was most known for his work at the Lynchburg school, where he taught history.