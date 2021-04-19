Longtime Nelson volleyball coach Vicki Crawford retiring

There were moments of frustration and pain and moments of joy. Then, when she looked across the court and saw her family sitting in the green stands at Nelson County High School, more emotions hit Vicki Crawford.

Though she made sure she didn’t get caught up in the thoughts that accompanied the gesture by her family — a regional tournament game was about to get underway, after all — Crawford, the longtime coach of the Governors volleyball team, briefly let herself realize the magnitude of that day last week.

Ahead of her final time coaching in the gym where she’s spent thousands of hours teaching Nelson County athletes, Crawford was reminded of the passion that has fueled her career, the pride she’s felt in seeing her teams accomplish great feats and gratitude for the opportunity to lead for so many decades.

Then, as always, Crawford took up the mantle of intense leader, coaching her Governors to a sweep and the penultimate win of her career.

Two days later in the Region 2C semifinals, Crawford coached her last game. After 39 seasons as head coach of the Nelson program, she is retiring.