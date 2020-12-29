Looking Back: When Rustburg was king

Last-second heroics. Defensive stands. Kickers who saved the day. Coaching that was second to none.
All those things and more defined Rustburg High School football for more than a decade. But when Mike Scharnus thinks back to 2000, the year Rustburg won its third and most recent state championship, he remembers something else that set the Red Devils apart.
"We had kids that typified Rustburg football. A physical, hard-hitting group," Scharnus, who went on to coach Altavista to three state championships before becoming an assistant with RHS in 2018, said last week. "We still try to teach that."
2020 represents a significant anniversary for two of Rustburg's three state football titles: 1990 and 2000. It won by a razor-thin margin each time because of dedication, talent and a propensity for hard-nosed football.
We often take a superficial view of history to pinpoint an exact moment of greatness — in this case, the December afternoon Rustburg outlasted Nottoway 7-6 in 1990 to win its first football title or the day 10 years later when it slipped past Turner Ashby by three points with a field goal. But it's important to remember no heroics take place overnight. The empire Rustburg built was forged by years of sweat, tears, endless planning, constant scheming. And it was built on the backs of players who refused to give up and found talents they didn't know they possessed, who sacrificed for the greater good and, in doing so, etched their teams into the history books forever.
Learning the ropes
For the first time in three years, Corrie Davis decided to give football another chance. He hadn't suited up since his brief stint as a guard and tackle with JV team in ninth grade. But Davis now stood at 6-foot-1, carried an imposing 270-pound frame, and Rustburg needed a center. His focus during the summer of 1990 was to make the transition successfully.
Rustburg had won 10 or more games in each of the previous three seasons, and it was denied a state crown with a 10-9 loss to James Monroe in 1987. In 1990, it started what eventually would become a 14-0 campaign, winning games by double digits. But there was one glaring weakness: the kicking game was non-existent. Coach Paul Wheeler and his staff had tried three players at the spot. None panned out, so RHS typically relied on pooch kickoffs and two-point conversion attempts.
Then coaches discovered a kicker by accident. They spied Davis messing around before practice one day, and he was blasting mammoth kicks on the field. He got hired for the job on a Thursday and served as kicker the next night.
"It was a blessing that we found him," Wheeler, who served as RHS' coach from 1990 through '94 and boasted a 53-8 record during that time, told this newspaper after the '90 season. "You can't go undefeated without a strong kicking game, and his addition gave this whole team a shot of adrenaline."
Wheeler and his staff had a knack for finding players like Davis and molding them into hard-nosed players who could move into various positions. Davis could impose his will on the line because of his size, but he appeared ill-suited for the kicking game for the same reason. In reality, he was perfect for that role. On the other side of the height-and-weight chart was Don Wheeler (no relation to the coach).
Don was 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, a three-year veteran with a full head of blonde hair who had seen limited action as a receiver. He injured his hip in the preseason, and Paul Wheeler moved him to guard.
Don wasn't too happy, but grew to enjoy his new spot because he loved hitting opposing players. Loving it wasn't enough, though, because Don was routinely outweighed by opponents. To be successful, he had to be tough as nails. And that's just what he was.
He became the pride of assistant coach Jeff Scott, a former Red Devil who went on to play at Liberty University and who served as RHS' weight-training coach. Scott didn't have any hesitations about moving Don Wheeler to guard because the youngster was aggressive.
"If you give me a player like that," Scott once said, "I am not afraid to put him against opposing players who outweigh him by a hundred pounds."
While Don was making strides at his new position, Davis was learning the kicking game. He had booted what he estimated to be a 50-yard field goal during the summer leading up to the 1990 campaign, but he still needed plenty of work in that department. His early field-goal attempts in practice often found the back of a lineman's head, which Scott kind of liked because it forced his linemen to remain low while blocking.
But Davis found his touch. His kickoffs routinely sailed past the end zone. As for field goals, his time eventually rolled around. Rustburg put its 12-0 record on the line in the state semifinals against reigning state champ Graham. Trailing by a point with 2:31 remaining, Davis blasted a 26-yard field goal that sailed high over the crossbar for a 16-14 victory.
The next week, he was at it again for the biggest extra-point attempt of his life in the state title game.
Decades in the making
It was 1962 and the first coach in Rustburg football history admitted he knew little about the sport. He'd never played football in his life, but he loved the game. Hugh Pendleton, who eventually became the school's principal and one of the most beloved characters in the Campbell County, joined with the local PTA to raise $5,000, enough to jumpstart the program.
Many of his 35 players didn't even know how to put on pads correctly. But they forged ahead anyway, going 8-1 by playing mostly JV squads, intent on building a program that would reach its pinnacle in the coming decades.
By the end of 1965, Pendleton had given up his post, saying the program had "outgrown me." But he continued to serve as a voice for football. He pushed for a new football stadium as part of a sprawling complex that eventually would bear his name, and watched as the RHS boosters raised $90,000 for football between the years of 1984 and '90.
By the time the Red Devils captured the 1990 state title, Pendleton had rarely missed a game, watching or coaching in 300 of the team's 302 contests across 29 seasons. During that time, the Red Devils amassed a 198-100-4 record under coaches Glen Styles, Ray Wade, Tommy Gardner and Paul Wheeler. Wade accounted for 94 of those wins across 13 seasons, while Gardner won 45 times during a five-year stint. The path for success had been laid.
The Scharnus era
It was the turn of the century and Rustburg was on the rebound. After tallying just a handful of wins and suffering losing seasons in '95 and '96 under Jeff Scott, a new sheriff had taken over: a tall, imposing figure with a serious demeanor and serious resolve to get RHS back on track. Mike Scharnus' first year produced a 5-5 record. But by 1998, the Red Devils were once again the talk of Central Virginia, rattling off 10 wins and reaching the state championship before falling 44-27 to Nottoway.
The next year, RHS lost in the second round of the playoffs. So when the 2000 season rolled around, there was excitement, but not necessarily the state-championship-bound kind of hype.
RHS finished the regular season at 7-3 in a tough Seminole District, run that year by Liberty High, undefeated in district play.
Rustburg strung together six straight wins to start the season before losing by 18 to Liberty on Oct. 13 and falling by five to reigning Group AA, Division 3 state champ Brookville two weeks later. But the Red Devils wouldn't lose again. Players like quarterback Derrick Crabtree, tailback Tony Jefferson, fullback Eric Scott and linebacker Chris Thompson made sure of it.
A kicker and top-notch defense made all the difference.
Ten years prior, Rustburg had been extra stingy, holding opponents to a paltry 6.7 points per game and posting four shutouts. Now, in 2000, the defense was on par with that team from a decade prior. By the time the campaign ended, RHS had allowed just 8.2 points per game, had only given up 20-plus points once and posted five shutouts, including a thrilling 7-0 victory over Gate City in the state semifinals.
One week prior, the Red Devils had cleared a major hurdle, ousting Liberty 44-7 to avenge the regular-season loss to the Minutemen. Then it faced its tallest challenge: a state championship battle against one-loss Turner Ashby in Harrisonburg, located less than 8 miles from the Knights' Bridgewater home.
It was a slobberknocker, a fierce battle knotted a 6-6 in the fourth quarter, when Andrew Thompson eyed the uprights.
Thompson was more than capable of rising to the challenge. The year before, he had notched a 23-yard field goal with roughly one minute remaining to give RHS a come-from-behind win over Heritage in a regular-season bout.
This time he unleashed a 42-yard field goal that put Rustburg up 9-6 and proved the game winner.
"Andrew Thompson, he was our MVP at the [team] banquet," Scharnus recalled. "A kicker and punter was our MVP."
The coach had another reason to be proud: out of 11 seniors that year, seven were inducted into the National Honor Society.
A storybook ending
At 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, sophomore running back E.D. Cabell was a perfect fit to sneak into the end zone. That was if Rustburg ever got the chance. The clock was ticking away in the 1990 title game, it was late in the fourth quarter, and so far the Red Devils had been stymied at every turn by the Nottoway defense.
The Cougars had scored late in the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge but missed the crucial extra point for a 6-0 lead it made stand for the entire second half. Until the very end.
That's when Cabell jumped into action. Rustburg put together a lengthy drive in the final minutes and reached the 2-yard line. Six seconds remained. That's when Cabell took the handoff from star quarterback Bobby Jones and dove past a tightly packed Nottoway defense to tie the game with three seconds left.
Then it was all up to Davis, the kicker who had infused life into RHS five games into the season with his new-found talents. His took just two heavy steps and then the ball seemed to explode off his foot, zooming through the uprights and sailing toward infinity, sending a shockwave of excitement through the packed Rustburg stadium, the place Hugh Pendleton had dreamed for decades would come alive for such an occasion.
"I don't know whether he kicked it or whether that ball was shot out of a cannon!" a TV announcer exclaimed.
It was a moment Cabell knew even then he would remember forever. "I'll look back and tell my kids, if I have them, about it," he said.
For Davis, it was a dream come true. "It seemed like a storybook ending," he said after the game.
It was. The Red Devils had won their first football title in coach Wheeler's first season, and they'd repeat three years later. As the crowd thinned out, there was talk of immortalizing Davis. His size 13 shoe, folks said, should be enshrined at the school next to the state trophy.
Hope for the future
Lean years followed the 2000 title. From 2004 through 2010, Rustburg didn't get a whiff of playoff action. It wouldn't reach the third round of the playoffs for 16 seasons, until coach Jack Baker led his squad to that point in 2016. Over the last three seasons, RHS has been hampered by injuries, the debilitating kind that make a lengthy playoff run improbable.
But the passion is still there. That's clear watching Baker, Scharnus and the staff work with teenagers in the months leading up to each season. The energy, too, is still there —a sign the Red Devils may once again reach out and take hold of greatness — because in Rustburg, they still play hard-nosed football.