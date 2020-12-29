Looking Back: When Rustburg was king

Wheeler and his staff had a knack for finding players like Davis and molding them into hard-nosed players who could move into various positions. Davis could impose his will on the line because of his size, but he appeared ill-suited for the kicking game for the same reason. In reality, he was perfect for that role. On the other side of the height-and-weight chart was Don Wheeler (no relation to the coach).

Don was 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, a three-year veteran with a full head of blonde hair who had seen limited action as a receiver. He injured his hip in the preseason, and Paul Wheeler moved him to guard.

Don wasn't too happy, but grew to enjoy his new spot because he loved hitting opposing players. Loving it wasn't enough, though, because Don was routinely outweighed by opponents. To be successful, he had to be tough as nails. And that's just what he was.

He became the pride of assistant coach Jeff Scott, a former Red Devil who went on to play at Liberty University and who served as RHS' weight-training coach. Scott didn't have any hesitations about moving Don Wheeler to guard because the youngster was aggressive.

"If you give me a player like that," Scott once said, "I am not afraid to put him against opposing players who outweigh him by a hundred pounds."