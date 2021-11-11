Louisa runs wild behind hulking offensive line to end E.C. Glass' season

For the Hilltoppers, it was "slow death," coach Jeff Woody said.

"They had a great game plan. They outplayed us, they outcoached us, they controlled the clock, and we missed some opportunities," he said. "Maybe I missed some play-calling opportunities, I coulda done, shoulda done, woulda done, but it didn't fall our way. I'm proud of the guys, though. They played their tails off. ... It's heartbreaking, man. It's crushing."

White completed 17 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two interceptions. Wood put up big numbers in the receiving game, hauling in seven receptions for 109 yards. The senior made some mind-bending catches, leaping to snare passes, twisting in the air to bring in others and laying out on the turf to make the offense click.

He said after the game that his team had its chances, and it did, especially when it narrowed the score to 21-14 near the end of the third quarter. Glass' Q Foster intercepted a pass by Wilson and returned it roughly 20 yards to the Louisa 43. But Glass quickly turned the ball over on downs as its running attack stalled.

"This team, I can't say anymore than we just battled," Wood said. "I love these guys. Every time we were down we just battled."