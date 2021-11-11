Louisa runs wild behind hulking offensive line to end E.C. Glass' season

Louisa lineman Eli Brooks knows his team's offensive line is pretty good. On Thursday, it was phenomenal.
The Lions' powerful O-linemen allowed plenty of room for ball carriers to run behind them all night, and Louisa tore up the turf at City Stadium to end E.C. Glass' season with a 35-14 victory in the Region 4D quarterfinals.
"This week knew we had to step it up. We weren't gonna let another season be stopped short," Brooks, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior, said. His Lions were one-and-done in the pandemic-shortened playoffs in the spring. "I know it's a lot on my back to say this, but I feel like they run behind me a lot because they know I can do the job. They believe in me, and I believe in them."
That much was obvious from the outset, as Louisa (9-2) smashed the ball upfield in its single-wing offense, with quarterback Landon Wilson running behind Brooks and another big lineman, 6-1, 270-pound Jherkeem Banks. The Lions went 82 yards and chewed up 7 minutes and 20 seconds off the clock in a preview of what was to come.
Wilson, who scored three times, fumbled at the 1-yard line on that initial drive, but tight end Stephen Dean was there to fall on the ball in the end zone.
Glass (8-3) never had an answer for Wilson. The 6-foot junior rushed for 264 yards, Jordan Smith added 103, and the Lions finished with 401 of their 437 total yards on the ground.
Wilson was a little out of breath in the moments after the game, and rightfully so. He scored on runs of 18, 52 and 2 yards, and 10 of his 29 carries went for 10 yards or more. He rarely went down easily.
"I just don't stop moving my feet," he said. "When they wrap you up, everybody tends to stop, but I just keep running. My linemen keep pushing me. We just build each other up."
The fourth-seeded Hilltoppers fell behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. By that time, Wilson already had amassed 106 rushing yards. Glass held the QB in check in the second quarter (allowing just 7additional yards), and looked to figure out the tricky offensive scheme. The 'Toppers got on the board with 3:55 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard pass to the corner of the end zone from George White to Eli Wood.
Wood and Smith's arms locked around the ball as the two collided on the play, but Wood had both hands wrapped around it as he fell into the corner.
No. 5 Louisa broke away again with a 52-yard sprint by Wilson on its first possession of the third quarter, and Glass answered roughly four minutes later on a 10-yard run by Mike Thomas to make it 21-14.
But Louisa controlled the fourth frame. It wore down the clock and went up by 14 when Wilson scored on a 2-yard leap with 7:27 remaining, and Dean followed seven ticks of the clock later with a 20-yard pick-six.
For the Hilltoppers, it was "slow death," coach Jeff Woody said.
"They had a great game plan. They outplayed us, they outcoached us, they controlled the clock, and we missed some opportunities," he said. "Maybe I missed some play-calling opportunities, I coulda done, shoulda done, woulda done, but it didn't fall our way. I'm proud of the guys, though. They played their tails off. ... It's heartbreaking, man. It's crushing."
White completed 17 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two interceptions. Wood put up big numbers in the receiving game, hauling in seven receptions for 109 yards. The senior made some mind-bending catches, leaping to snare passes, twisting in the air to bring in others and laying out on the turf to make the offense click.
He said after the game that his team had its chances, and it did, especially when it narrowed the score to 21-14 near the end of the third quarter. Glass' Q Foster intercepted a pass by Wilson and returned it roughly 20 yards to the Louisa 43. But Glass quickly turned the ball over on downs as its running attack stalled.
"This team, I can't say anymore than we just battled," Wood said. "I love these guys. Every time we were down we just battled."
Woody gathered his team after the game. "I told the younger players to look at the older players and see the anguish, that heartbroken feeling that they had, and understand what it's gonna be like when it's your last time," Woody said. "You'd like to end that game on a good note, but there's only six teams in the state of Virginia that end it on a good note."
Louisa faces either top-seeded Salem (9-1) or No. 8 Amherst (4-5) in the region semifinal round next week. Salem hosts Amherst on Friday.
Brooks, the big, bruising lineman, will hope for another top-notch performance.
"Even if I just nudge [the opposition] a little bit, one small block and I know we've got a seam," he said, "'cause I know my running backs and quarterback can do stuff with the ball. They're just great athletes."