SWIMMING
Lynchburg Aquatic League's 'A' Meet Championships
at Randolph College, Saturday
Girls scores: 1. Peakland 252, 2. Oakwood 216, 3. Hill City 167, 4. Farmington 58.50, 5. Wildwood 58, 6. Amherst County 50.50, 7. Forest Area (FAST) 40, 8. Falling River 21, T9. Vista Acres 15, Rainbow Forest 15, 11. Boonsboro 14, 12. Bedford Y 9.
Boys scores: 1. Oakwood 230, 2. Peakland 201, 3. Hill City 155, 4. Farmington 114, 5. Wildwood 53, 6. Boonsboro 31, T7. Forest Area (FAST) 35, Rainbow Forest 35, 9. Vista Acres 29, 10. Amherst County 14, 11. Bedford Y.
Combined Scores: 1. Peakland 607, 2. Oakwood 592, 3. Hill City 432, 4. Farmington 216-50, 5. Wildwood 161, 6. Forest Area (FAST) 81, 7. Boonsboro 65, 8. Amherst County 64.50, 9. Rainbow Forest 50, 10. Vista Acres 48, 11. Falling River 21, 12. Bedford Y 16.
People are also reading…
Individual Results (first-place only) — Mixed 8 & Under 100 Relay: Hill City (Charlotte Pickeral, Ava DiBrango, Sammy Wells, Virgil McMullen) 1:29.69; Mixed 9-10 100 Relay: Peakland (Wes Fischer, Lucy Loper, Walker Williams, Drew Carpenter) 1:12.89; 11-12 200 Relay: Oakwood (Sam Edwards, Broughton Webb, Mitchell Rogers, Taylor Woodruff) 2:12.03; Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Oakwood (Luke Hottle, Avery Snyder, Graham Woodruff, Joshua Edwards) 1:58.82; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Relay: Peakland (Emory Hill, Thomas Fenton, Shaun Clark, Jackson Bauer) 1:56.05; Boys 8 & Under 50 Freestyle: Rhinehart Aaron (Peakland) 38.16; Girls 8 & Under 50 Free: Ava DiBrango (Hill City) 42.66; Boys 9-10 50 Free: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 33.41; Girls 9-10 50 Free: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 33.38; Boys 11-12 100 Free: Owen Williams (Peakland) 1:00.77; Girls 11-12 10 Free: Broughton Webb (Oakwood) 1:06.92); Boys 13-14 100 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 56.18; Girls 13-14 100 Free: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 1:01.07; Boys 15 & Over 100 Free: Declund Stevenson (Oakwood) 55.55; Girls 15 & Over 100 Free: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:00.30; Boys 13-14 50 Back: Eli Lawrenson (FAST) 30.42; Girls 13-14 50 Back: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 33.77; Boys 15 & Over 50 Back: Jackson Bauer (Peakland) 30.63; Girls 15 & Over 50 Back: Emory Hill (Peakland) 31.12; Boys 8 & Under 25 Fly: Sammy Wells (Hill City) 19.10; Girls 8 & Under 20 Fly: Amelia Kobek (FAST) 22.43; Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 16.23; Girls 9-10 25 Fly: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 16.41; Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Brody Wall (Hill City) 31.64; Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 33.62; 13-14 100 Fly: Hudson Rice (Hill City) 1:03.61; Girls 13-14 100 Fly: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 1:08.39; Boys 15 & Over 100 Fly: Josh Smith (Hill City) 1:04.01; Girls 15 & Over 100 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:03.99; Boys 8 & Under 25 Free: Sammy Wells (Hill City); Girls 8 & Under 25 Free: Charlotte Pickeral (Hill City) 19.59; Boys 9-10 25 Free: Drew Bowman (Farmington) 15.18; Girls 9-10 25 Free: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 15.24; Boys 11-12 50 Free: Owen Williams (Peakland) 27.90; Girls 11-12 50 Free: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 30.49; Boys 13-14 50 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 25.29; Girls 13-14 50 Free: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 28.02; Boys 15 & Over 50 Free: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 25.33; Girls 15 & Over 50 Free: Emory Hill (Peakland) 27.82; Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 31.91; Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Kaelyn Mahland (Peakland) 36.89; Boys 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 31.54; Girls 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Frances Fenton (Peakland) 36.19; Boys 8 & Under 100 IM: Titus Wu (Farmington) 1:41.34; Girls 8 & Under 100 IM: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 1:52.94; Boys 9-10 100 IM: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 1:23.34; Girls 9-10 100 IM: Lainey Pennington (Oakwood) 1:25.61; Boys 11-12 100 IM: Mitchell Rogers (Oakwood) 1:11.45; Girls 11-12 100 IM: Sophie Richards (Peakland) 1:27.62; Boys 13-14 100 IM: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:02.90; Girls 13-14 100 IM: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 1:13.78; Boys 15 & Over 100 IM: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 1:04.04; Girls 15 & Over 100 IM: Emory Hill (Peakland) 1:07.86; Boys 8 & Under 25 Back: Benjamin Leger (Oakwood) 22.66; Girls 8 & Under 25 Back: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 23.37; Boys 9-10 25 Back: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 18:28; Girls 9-10 25 Back: Tessa Akershoek (Farmington) 21.18; Boys 11-12 50 Back: Owen Williams (Peakland) 32.33; Girls 11-12 50 Back: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 34.54; Boys 13-14 100 Back: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:03.98; Girls 13-14 100 Back: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 1:10.15; Boys 15 & Over 100 Back: Jackson Bauer (Peakland) 1:07.04; Girls 15 & Over 100 Back: Emily Judy (Oakwood) 1:09.45; Boys 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Titus Wu (Farmington) 24.13; Girls 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 26.35; Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Owen Marks (Boonsboro) 19.59; Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Caroline Nelson (Farmington) 19.34; Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Caleb Wu (Farmington) 36.61; Broughton Webb (Oakwood) 38.93; Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Broderick Nelson (Farmington) 1:12.87; Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 1:24.01; Boys 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 1:07.96; Girls 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Frances Fenton (Peakland) 1:17.79; Boys 13-14 50 Fly: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 27.87; Girls 13-14 50 Fly: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 32.19; Boys 15 & Over 50 Fly: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 27.89; Girls 15 & Over 50 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 29.73; Mixed 8 & Under 100 Free Relay: Hill City (Virgil McMullen, Ava DiBrango, Charlotte Pickeral, Sammy Wells) 1:15.95; Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay: Oakwood (Noah Leger, Mac Morrison, Lainey Pennington, Austin Woodruff) 1:03.15; Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay: Oakwood (Michell Rogers, Broughton Webb, Sam Edwards, Taylor Woodruff) 2:00.87; Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay: Oakwood (Luke Morrison, Jacob Leger, Avery Snyder, Graham Woodruff) 1:49.98; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Free Relay: Wildwood (Jackson Hunt, Reid Saunders, Asher Barron, Ryan Frasier) 1:46.12.