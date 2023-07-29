SWIMMING

Lynchburg Aquatic League's 'A' Meet Championships

Individual Results (first-place only) — Mixed 8 & Under 100 Relay: Hill City (Charlotte Pickeral, Ava DiBrango, Sammy Wells, Virgil McMullen) 1:29.69; Mixed 9-10 100 Relay: Peakland (Wes Fischer, Lucy Loper, Walker Williams, Drew Carpenter) 1:12.89; 11-12 200 Relay: Oakwood (Sam Edwards, Broughton Webb, Mitchell Rogers, Taylor Woodruff) 2:12.03; Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Oakwood (Luke Hottle, Avery Snyder, Graham Woodruff, Joshua Edwards) 1:58.82; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Relay: Peakland (Emory Hill, Thomas Fenton, Shaun Clark, Jackson Bauer) 1:56.05; Boys 8 & Under 50 Freestyle: Rhinehart Aaron (Peakland) 38.16; Girls 8 & Under 50 Free: Ava DiBrango (Hill City) 42.66; Boys 9-10 50 Free: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 33.41; Girls 9-10 50 Free: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 33.38; Boys 11-12 100 Free: Owen Williams (Peakland) 1:00.77; Girls 11-12 10 Free: Broughton Webb (Oakwood) 1:06.92); Boys 13-14 100 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 56.18; Girls 13-14 100 Free: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 1:01.07; Boys 15 & Over 100 Free: Declund Stevenson (Oakwood) 55.55; Girls 15 & Over 100 Free: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:00.30; Boys 13-14 50 Back: Eli Lawrenson (FAST) 30.42; Girls 13-14 50 Back: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 33.77; Boys 15 & Over 50 Back: Jackson Bauer (Peakland) 30.63; Girls 15 & Over 50 Back: Emory Hill (Peakland) 31.12; Boys 8 & Under 25 Fly: Sammy Wells (Hill City) 19.10; Girls 8 & Under 20 Fly: Amelia Kobek (FAST) 22.43; Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 16.23; Girls 9-10 25 Fly: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 16.41; Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Brody Wall (Hill City) 31.64; Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 33.62; 13-14 100 Fly: Hudson Rice (Hill City) 1:03.61; Girls 13-14 100 Fly: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 1:08.39; Boys 15 & Over 100 Fly: Josh Smith (Hill City) 1:04.01; Girls 15 & Over 100 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:03.99; Boys 8 & Under 25 Free: Sammy Wells (Hill City); Girls 8 & Under 25 Free: Charlotte Pickeral (Hill City) 19.59; Boys 9-10 25 Free: Drew Bowman (Farmington) 15.18; Girls 9-10 25 Free: Selah Parish (Wildwood) 15.24; Boys 11-12 50 Free: Owen Williams (Peakland) 27.90; Girls 11-12 50 Free: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 30.49; Boys 13-14 50 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 25.29; Girls 13-14 50 Free: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 28.02; Boys 15 & Over 50 Free: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 25.33; Girls 15 & Over 50 Free: Emory Hill (Peakland) 27.82; Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 31.91; Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Kaelyn Mahland (Peakland) 36.89; Boys 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 31.54; Girls 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Frances Fenton (Peakland) 36.19; Boys 8 & Under 100 IM: Titus Wu (Farmington) 1:41.34; Girls 8 & Under 100 IM: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 1:52.94; Boys 9-10 100 IM: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 1:23.34; Girls 9-10 100 IM: Lainey Pennington (Oakwood) 1:25.61; Boys 11-12 100 IM: Mitchell Rogers (Oakwood) 1:11.45; Girls 11-12 100 IM: Sophie Richards (Peakland) 1:27.62; Boys 13-14 100 IM: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:02.90; Girls 13-14 100 IM: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 1:13.78; Boys 15 & Over 100 IM: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 1:04.04; Girls 15 & Over 100 IM: Emory Hill (Peakland) 1:07.86; Boys 8 & Under 25 Back: Benjamin Leger (Oakwood) 22.66; Girls 8 & Under 25 Back: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 23.37; Boys 9-10 25 Back: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 18:28; Girls 9-10 25 Back: Tessa Akershoek (Farmington) 21.18; Boys 11-12 50 Back: Owen Williams (Peakland) 32.33; Girls 11-12 50 Back: Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood) 34.54; Boys 13-14 100 Back: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:03.98; Girls 13-14 100 Back: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 1:10.15; Boys 15 & Over 100 Back: Jackson Bauer (Peakland) 1:07.04; Girls 15 & Over 100 Back: Emily Judy (Oakwood) 1:09.45; Boys 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Titus Wu (Farmington) 24.13; Girls 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Dabney Morrison (Oakwood) 26.35; Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Owen Marks (Boonsboro) 19.59; Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Caroline Nelson (Farmington) 19.34; Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Caleb Wu (Farmington) 36.61; Broughton Webb (Oakwood) 38.93; Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Broderick Nelson (Farmington) 1:12.87; Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 1:24.01; Boys 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Thomas Fenton (Peakland) 1:07.96; Girls 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Frances Fenton (Peakland) 1:17.79; Boys 13-14 50 Fly: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 27.87; Girls 13-14 50 Fly: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 32.19; Boys 15 & Over 50 Fly: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 27.89; Girls 15 & Over 50 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 29.73; Mixed 8 & Under 100 Free Relay: Hill City (Virgil McMullen, Ava DiBrango, Charlotte Pickeral, Sammy Wells) 1:15.95; Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay: Oakwood (Noah Leger, Mac Morrison, Lainey Pennington, Austin Woodruff) 1:03.15; Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay: Oakwood (Michell Rogers, Broughton Webb, Sam Edwards, Taylor Woodruff) 2:00.87; Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay: Oakwood (Luke Morrison, Jacob Leger, Avery Snyder, Graham Woodruff) 1:49.98; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Free Relay: Wildwood (Jackson Hunt, Reid Saunders, Asher Barron, Ryan Frasier) 1:46.12.