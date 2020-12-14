Lynchburg City School Board to address state of winter sports, practices paused

Another day, another change.
That's how it feels right now for high school sports across the area, as teams scramble to find a path forward for staging a winter season.
The Lynchburg City School Board is expected to discuss the state of high school sports Tuesday during its 5 p.m. work session. On Monday, city teams said they would pause activity until the board addresses sports. The board said Monday it will discuss sports after it chose to return to a remote-only format for learning, which begins Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week.
At Heritage High, athletic director Dennis Knight said his teams would not practice Tuesday. At E.C. Glass, boys basketball coach DJ Best said he also will pause activities until the school board meets.
The pause in activity does not affect football at the moment, since that sport is currently in the middle of a built-in two-week dead period in which practices cannot take place.
"I think the board wants to look at all aspects of what's going on," Knight said. "Their meeting is a great opportunity to look at everything."
The school board heard an update at its Dec. 1 meeting from city athletic directors Elizabeth Masencup and Knight and E.C. Glass athletic trainer Jen Armstrong about the division's plan to return to athletics, including safety protocols that have been put in place and plans to not allow spectators at winter events.
Since then, though, the Bedford County School Board voted to bring sports back but said they could only be staged if the county's metrics indicated a drop out of what the Virginia Department of Health refers to as its red zone. Those metrics take into account a locality's 14-day average number of cases and percent positivity rate.
The Bedford board announced late Monday afternoon that it will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss restrictions on school sports.
Last week, it decided games will not be played if either a Bedford-based school or an opponent is in the red zone at the time of a scheduled contest. Since Bedford, like all but eight Virginia localities, currently is in the red, it's unclear when winter sports for the county's three high schools (Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River) could begin.
Part of the Lynchburg board's decision to revisit sports could be hinged on the state of high school sports in Bedford. Both JF and Liberty are located in the Seminole District along with Heritage and Glass, making it unsure how games scheduled between the four schools can take place in the future.
Meanwhile, principals in the Seminole District (from Glass, Heritage, Amherst, Brookville, Liberty, JF, Rustburg and Liberty Christian) are slated this week to vote on a district recommendation from athletic directors that would move the start of play for winter sports from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. That vote could also be delayed until the Lynchburg City School Board addresses sports.
The Lynchburg board could take action and pause practices for the rest of the week to be consistent with Monday's all-remote learning announcement or move the start of the winter season to Jan. 4, as Seminole ADs have recommended for their district.
The current quarter ends for Lynchburg City Schools on Jan. 15, so it's feasible the board could choose to delay the start of the winter season until the new quarter begins, because doing so would allow for a more than two-week window after Christmas and New Year's, when coronavirus cases are expected to rise nationally due to increased travel.
The developments come at a time when localities across Virginia are opting out of winter competition and confusion abounds about how to proceed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday evening, the Virginia High School League said athletes would be required to wear masks while practicing and competing. The decision did not include wrestling, swim and dive, sideline cheer or gymnastics.
But the VHSL later reversed that decision, saying athletes will not be required to wear masks in games or practices. In a release Monday, the league said the reversal was made because Gov. Ralph Northam's Requirement to Wear Face Coverings does not apply to "individuals exercising or using exercise equipment."
"VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release," league Executive Director Billy Haun said in the statement. "We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and that was the desire motivated by the original decision."
Best, the E.C. Glass coach, said his players had been wearing masks since the VHSL required them. He said he was trying to remain positive about the ever-changing landscape of sports during the pandemic, but knows how hard his athletes have trained to prepare for the season.
"I just feel bad to keep putting the kids through this gauntlet," he said.
