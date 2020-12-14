Lynchburg City School Board to address state of winter sports, practices paused

The Lynchburg board could take action and pause practices for the rest of the week to be consistent with Monday's all-remote learning announcement or move the start of the winter season to Jan. 4, as Seminole ADs have recommended for their district.

The current quarter ends for Lynchburg City Schools on Jan. 15, so it's feasible the board could choose to delay the start of the winter season until the new quarter begins, because doing so would allow for a more than two-week window after Christmas and New Year's, when coronavirus cases are expected to rise nationally due to increased travel.

The developments come at a time when localities across Virginia are opting out of winter competition and confusion abounds about how to proceed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday evening, the Virginia High School League said athletes would be required to wear masks while practicing and competing. The decision did not include wrestling, swim and dive, sideline cheer or gymnastics.

But the VHSL later reversed that decision, saying athletes will not be required to wear masks in games or practices. In a release Monday, the league said the reversal was made because Gov. Ralph Northam's Requirement to Wear Face Coverings does not apply to "individuals exercising or using exercise equipment."