Lynchburg City School Board votes to suspend games, place limits on practices

With a 5-4 vote, the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday evening decided to suspend all games and revert to Phase 2 guidelines for athletics until Jan. 11, when the division plans to move from remote to hybrid learning.
Winter sports in the Virginia High School League are set to begin Monday. The vote means at least 12 boys basketball games, 12 girls basketball games and several wrestling matches must now be rescheduled.
The board said squads at E.C. Glass and Heritage may still practice, but limited the scope of those workouts. Any practices that take place from now until Jan. 11 must be conducted under the division's Phase 2 guidelines. Those guidelines place strict measures on practices, including constant cleaning of surfaces and equipment, maintaining at least 10 feet of social distancing and operating in pods of five to 10 people during workouts in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The board said its decision was made in an attempt to remain consistent with its remote learning plan, which it reverted to Monday and which keeps students out of division buildings through Jan. 11.
"I believe that we need to remain consistent; when we're talking about athletics, we're talking about many of our coaches are our teachers," District 2 representative Gary Harvey said. "Many, in fact all, of our athletes are our learners. So what is different with our athletics versus our education? That's where I feel that the motion encourages us to be consistent with our regard to safety of our learners and our staff."
The board's vote comes as teams, already short on time to prepare for winter sports, were scheduled to begin a slate of Seminole District basketball games Monday. All eight Seminole boys and girls basketball teams were to be in action that day.
The Bedford County School Board last week decided sports could resume but said games could not take place until two Virginia Department of Health metrics, the 14-day number of coronavirus cases and percentage positivity rate, indicate the county and the locality that is home to any opposing team is out of the red zone, or highest risk category.
The Bedford board has called a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plan it put into place last week.
As of right now, the decisions mean half of the Seminole District programs — Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest and Liberty — cannot play. High school squads are only playing 60% of their normal schedules this school year in the VHSL. It's likely principals from the Seminole will vote this week to suspend all events in the upcoming weeks until all teams can participate.
Should that happen, it's likely roughly half of 14 regular-season boys and girls basketball games in the district would have to be rescheduled, along with numerous wrestling, swim and dive, and track and field events.
The board indicated it is concerned about the continued spread of COVID-19 after the upcoming holidays, when cases are expected to rise because of increased travel.
Right now, teams can return to Phase 3 guidelines Jan. 11, meaning they can resume the same level of practices that have been taking place since mid-October. They also could play games on that date, but it's unclear if games would or could start right away, since coaches likely will want to get in a certain number of practices to make sure their athletes are properly prepared for competition.
Several board members spoke in favor of a return to athletics Tuesday night. District 3 representative Atul Gupta questioned why the board wanted athletics to step back into Phase 2.
"Who are we to dictate to a family what to do?" he said.
Fellow District 3 representative Michael Nilles said athletic directors, athletic trainers and coaches have followed city and state guidelines, with few COVID-related issues.
"I think this is an integral part of public education," he said of high school sports. "It's character development, it's what engages some of the students; this is what gets them engaged for education. Our experience has been good so far. There's no reason to think it won't continue. The staff is obviously very diligent. In fact, it might not be a bad idea if the whole city of Lynchburg joined high school teams and had to follow the protocols, in terms of the spread of COVID."
Before his remarks, District 1 representative Susan Morrison offered her view.
"I understand practicing and conditioning because it's a controlled environment," she said. "But the idea of competition, if we can't get our kids back in school, why in the world would we put them on a bus, send them to another school, have them engage in competition body to body, face to face, put them back on a bus with a bus driver that we're already worried about and then send them back to school? It makes no sense to me."
Handfuls of localities across Virginia already have opted out of winter competition because of COVID-related concerns. Others have cited a willingness to forge ahead and return to play Monday, which would mark the first time high school events in the VHSL have taken place since March 12.
