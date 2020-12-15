Lynchburg City School Board votes to suspend games, place limits on practices

With a 5-4 vote, the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday evening decided to suspend all games and revert to Phase 2 guidelines for athletics until Jan. 11, when the division plans to move from remote to hybrid learning.

Winter sports in the Virginia High School League are set to begin Monday. The vote means at least 12 boys basketball games, 12 girls basketball games and several wrestling matches must now be rescheduled.

The board said squads at E.C. Glass and Heritage may still practice, but limited the scope of those workouts. Any practices that take place from now until Jan. 11 must be conducted under the division's Phase 2 guidelines. Those guidelines place strict measures on practices, including constant cleaning of surfaces and equipment, maintaining at least 10 feet of social distancing and operating in pods of five to 10 people during workouts in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The board said its decision was made in an attempt to remain consistent with its remote learning plan, which it reverted to Monday and which keeps students out of division buildings through Jan. 11.