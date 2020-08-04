Lynchburg City Schools addresses questions on athletics, but uncertainties remain

Details about what exactly would prompt a pause in practices or competition for teams — such as a certain number of cases on specific teams — are not included in LCS’ plans, however. The division acknowledged “there are still some things that are not known at this time.”

Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Virginia Health District, also said there are no hard and fast measures that would prompt a sports shutdown. Instead, VDH and the CVHD are focused on supporting organizations as they work to abide by the commonwealth’s Phase 3 guidelines — which include mitigation tactics like social distancing and limitations on gatherings that are specific to venues.

“I think that the Phase 3 guidelines are pretty comprehensive, and are designed so that when they’re being followed, you’re going to limit the spread of disease,” Lockewood said.

When asked specifically about whether the CVHD would institute or enforce standards if COVID-19 did spread among high school teams, Lockewood said she “can’t say if we’d want to step in more” because “things are changing all the time.”

As part of a handful of other topics addressed in the FAQ, LCS said sports could be affected in the event of building shutdowns in the division.