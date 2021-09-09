Lynchburg City Schools changes Jug Bowl between Glass, Heritage from Friday to Saturday

Next week’s Jug Bowl — the annual matchup pitting rivals and the two Lynchburg schools Heritage and E.C. Glass — has been changed from its originally scheduled Friday date to Saturday.
The game now is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at City Stadium.
The decision, made by the school division, was announced Thursday in a press release. The short statement from Lynchburg City Schools said it wants “to ensure that we have adequate LCS Staff, law enforcement, and public safety available to safely supervise athletes, fans, and students” and that the decision to change the date was made “in consultation with high school principals, athletic directors, coaches, and the Lynchburg Police Department.”
As of now, the date change applies just to this season, according to Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for LCS.
LCS did not expand on the reasoning for the decision in its statement. Reached by phone Thursday, LPD spokesperson Carrie Dungan declined to comment further and deferred to the statement, as well, since the school division was the entity that decided on the new date for the game.
In phone interviews Thursday evening, the head coaches from Glass and Heritage both said they understood the decision to prioritize safety.
“Ultimately speaking, safety is of the utmost importance,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said.
Heritage coach Brad Bradley echoed the sentiment: “Safety is the most important.”
Still, Woody admitted there would be some disappointment with the schedule change because of the different atmosphere a Saturday afternoon game vs. a Friday night game presents.
“It’s unfortunate that these young men can’t play on a Friday night,” Woody said. “Everybody desires an E.C. Glass and Heritage football game Friday night under the lights at City Stadium.”
Games on the weekend are not unheard of at the high school level, with playoff contests often taking place then and other weather-related issues sometimes forcing postponements. But typically, schools try to schedule games for Friday nights.
The change from a Friday to Saturday for the Jug Bowl provides for an especially unusual atmosphere, historically speaking.
Nearly every Jug Bowl game between Glass and Heritage has taken place on a Friday — when droves of fans fill the stands at City Stadium, which serves as home to both teams. Only three regular-season games between the two have taken place on a day other than Friday.
The last time the Jug Bowl game, which dates back to the 1970s, was not contested on Friday was 1998, when the teams met on a Thursday.
The change this year has ramifications for both the athletes and schools involved in the game.
Temperatures will be different in the afternoon Saturday compared to what would have been the case Friday night. Players won’t get to play against a backdrop of the sun setting over the Blue Ridge Mountains, and no lights will light up the night sky.
It’s also realistic to see fewer fans for a Saturday afternoon game compared to a Friday night game, which could mean less revenue for the home team in this one, E.C. Glass. That revenue typically goes to fund the football and other athletic programs at the school. Football is one of the biggest revenue drivers in high school athletics in the area, athletic directors have said.
A potential revenue loss may be more painful this year compared to years past, too, because the Seminole District raised ticket prices for individuals by $1 for this school year.
For their players’ sake, the HHS and Glass coaches are trying to make the best of the situation handed down to them.
“It’s still gonna be the Jug Bowl,” Bradley said. “It’s still gonna be special because it’s gonna be us two playing.”
Glass owns a 32-26 edge in the all-time series, but Heritage has won the last three meetings.