Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts journey toward first national title with Pfeiffer

It’s been a little over a month since Lynchburg men’s lacrosse got momentum on its side.
In a seven-goal win against Washington and Lee on April 3 — a game providing revenge after a loss to W&L the night before — the Hornets hit all the right notes. With each successive contest, and each of the nine wins that followed, the buzz continued building.
“It’s a crescendo, of sorts,” Colin Dean, a grad student and midfielder for UL, said.
Dean and the Hornets, ranked fourth in the nation, hope they’re not done making noise yet.
Their most recent accomplishment, another win (16-6) over W&L that gave the program its eighth Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, showcased how overwhelming the Hornets can be when their offense, faceoff unit and defense play in symphony. But the peak of their prowess, they hope, hasn’t been reached yet.
Lynchburg aims instead to draw out that crescendo for five more contests. Do that, and the 2021 Hornets will accomplish what no other team in Lynchburg history has: capture an NCAA title.
The journey begins Saturday with Pfeiffer. The first-round game is set for 1 p.m. on UL’s home turf.
“Respect every opponent and those dreams and those goals will become accomplished,” Dean said of the task at hand for the Hornets.
Dean and teammates enter Saturday’s match with an edge over Pfeiffer when it comes to familiarity with the environment.
The North Carolina-based Falcons (12-1) will enter hostile territory when they step onto Shellenberger Field. The Hornets (16-2) are undefeated there this year, going 11-0.
More importantly, more than half of Lynchburg’s players are familiar with the added pressures of the NCAA Tournament. Twenty-eight of 54 players on the roster have been to the NCAA tourney before. Sixteen of the 28 will be making their third or fourth appearances.
“It definitely helps having guys that have played in these games that are comfortable in these moments,” said Dean, one of six grad students playing for UL.
Pfeiffer is making its first trip to the NCAAs. The Hornets have earned tourney berths 14 times, with this year marking their ninth straight.
Lynchburg has made it past the Elite Eight only once, in 2015, when it finished as runner-up.
Making a deep postseason run, newly minted ODAC player of the year Tyler Gallagher explained, is “something we’ve prepared for the entire year.”
Lynchburg’s resume includes five wins against ranked teams and 16 total victories, the most of any team in the nation. Three of those are against squads that also made the 31-team tournament field.
Wins against then-No. 1 Salisbury and then-No. 18 Colorado College came on weekends during the regular season in which Lynchburg played games on back-to-back days.
Being able to pick up those victories, Gallagher said, has shown the Hornets are built for a tournament that features two of those types of weekends, in the first and second rounds, then the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
If the Hornets win Saturday, they’d turn around to play Stevens or Catholic less than 24 hours later.
But UL isn’t looking too far ahead yet, its attention now focused on Pfeiffer, the USA South champion featuring a handful of players that rank among the top in the nation in a number of offensive categories.
“I think it’s important to respect every opponent,” Dean said.
Jared Nelson, for example, is the nation’s leader in assists per game at 6.62. The fifth-year senior is the NCAA Division III leader in career assists (296) as well. Quinn Becraft is second in the country in goals per game (6.08) and eighth in points per game (7.23). John Allen also ranks among the top 20 in goals scored per game (18th at 4.23), and he’s dangerous in man-up situations, too, with his nine goals good for a tie for fifth in the country.
Gallagher, the leader of UL’s defense, pointed out some of those players as numbers to keep an eye on during Saturday’s game, but he’s also confident in the Hornets’ ability to shut down opponents.
UL is 17th in goals allowed per game at 7.11. Goalie Patrick Moore is 14th among individuals in goals-against average at 7.19.
“We know they’re an offense that loves to score,” Gallagher said of Pfeiffer, “but [we’re trying to] just keep doing the things we’ve been doing all year, not really trying to do anything different. ... They are a good offense, but just do our thing and play like we have been the entire year and we’ll be OK.”
Lynchburg’s offense, which gets help from a faceoff unit led by grad student Quintin Ricci that wins .647% of faceoffs, counters with a litany of players who all can score. The Hornets, as a result, own a double-figure scoring margin, on average.
“When your whole offense is moving and clicking, it definitely makes it harder for a defense to adjust and slide and do all those different things that they want to do,” said Dean, who leads Lynchburg with 47 goals on the season.
The Hornets hope the pieces on both sides of the field come together again, so the crescendo continues this weekend.
“It’d be really cool to be able to get back [to the national championship] and do those great things, but we’re not gonna get back there if we don’t win on Saturday,” Dean said, “then if we win on Saturday, win on Sunday, and keep moving forward.”