Lynchburg men's lacrosse starts journey toward first national title with Pfeiffer

UL is 17th in goals allowed per game at 7.11. Goalie Patrick Moore is 14th among individuals in goals-against average at 7.19.

“We know they’re an offense that loves to score,” Gallagher said of Pfeiffer, “but [we’re trying to] just keep doing the things we’ve been doing all year, not really trying to do anything different. ... They are a good offense, but just do our thing and play like we have been the entire year and we’ll be OK.”

Lynchburg’s offense, which gets help from a faceoff unit led by grad student Quintin Ricci that wins .647% of faceoffs, counters with a litany of players who all can score. The Hornets, as a result, own a double-figure scoring margin, on average.

“When your whole offense is moving and clicking, it definitely makes it harder for a defense to adjust and slide and do all those different things that they want to do,” said Dean, who leads Lynchburg with 47 goals on the season.

The Hornets hope the pieces on both sides of the field come together again, so the crescendo continues this weekend.

“It’d be really cool to be able to get back [to the national championship] and do those great things, but we’re not gonna get back there if we don’t win on Saturday,” Dean said, “then if we win on Saturday, win on Sunday, and keep moving forward.”

