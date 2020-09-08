Mark McPherson navigating uncertainty of high school sports as new Altavista athletic director

The job at Altavista provides some level of familiarity to McPherson, who carries in the experience with and understanding of small school systems.

Unfamiliar to McPherson and athletic directors across the state and country, however, are the challenges that come with the 2020-21 school year, which will feature three condensed high school sports seasons starting in December under the Virginia High School League’s current plan.

Since he arrived on scene in Altavista, McPherson has met with coaches at the school and has worked to get to know the small community that holds tightly on to high school sports.

“I have definitely seen the pride in Altavista athletics, the pride of the town,” he said.

The new AD who takes over for Dean Hubbard — who retired after spending 25 years in the post at the school — has worked to ensure coaches and athletes are on board with extra safety precautions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

With the return of sports still a few months away, McPherson said his job is also “to anticipate needs,” a task he feels equipped to do given his background as a coach.