Mike Thompson steps down as Liberty High softball coach

After coaching various teams at his alma mater for more than two decades, Mike Thompson has stepped away from Liberty High School and Bedford County.
Thompson, who most recently led the Liberty varsity softball team, is trading his coaching duties for a job with Lynchburg City Schools. The coach, who graduated from LHS and also taught in Bedford, is now the assistant principal at Linkhorne Middle School.
“I always kind of saw myself retiring from Liberty in one aspect or another, but it just ended up not being meant to be,” Thompson said. “This was the route that opened up. I’m glad it did. Now I’m just trying to learn a bunch of new faces with masks on. Learn eyes.”
Thompson leaves the school after spending 22 years in the coaching ranks at LHS, where he helped with football — which won a state title during his tenure with the team — led the baseball program and from 2016 through 2020 coached the varsity softball team. He’s the lone coach at the high school to ever have led a girls team to a state championship, a feat accomplished in 2019, the last season a title game was held (the pandemic canceled the entirety of LHS’ regular season and all spring championships in 2020).
Moving out of coaching, Thompson said, is “definitely” requiring an adjustment, though he admitted the career change hasn’t fully hit him “because of the way [the 2020 season] ended.”
Normally, he added, he’d be out on the field taking care of groundskeeping duties and catching pitches from his daughter, Millie Thompson, who graduated this year and whom he coached for her entire high school career before she became a pitcher at Clemson. And conditioning and preparation for the spring season already would be underway.
But moving into an administrative position puts his career on the trajectory he’d envisioned over the past several years. He’d looked casually at applying for such jobs in the past, but always had one reason or another to return to Bedford.
The opportunity at Linkhorne this year provides him more time to spend with his family, Thompson explained, and makes sense for the advancement of his career amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“It felt like kind of time to change. In a way, it’s the best and worst time to jump into administration,” he said, acknowledging everyone in education and at LCS is facing the same challenge of navigating the unknown.
Liberty athletic director Lori Mattson said LHS is working to fill the vacancy left by Thompson “as soon as possible.” The school has “qualified candidates we’re looking at,” she added, but she declined to say exactly how many people have applied.
Mattson praised Thompson for his “persistence and excellence and every-day dedication to doing the little things.”
“He’s just been a person that’s been a constant positive influence on what’s happening,” she said of Thompson, adding he had a way of keeping athletes motivated to accomplish the goals he always knew they could.
In the three seasons of competition for which Thompson was at the helm, the Liberty softball team went 58-14. Six of those losses, by a combined eight runs, came in his third season.
Despite the adversity, Thompson didn’t let his team fall off in 2019. As a result, the group reeled off nine straight postseason wins, capturing Seminole District and Region 3C championships and capping the season with the ultimate state title prize.
Keeping Liberty on track — a task also made harder in the '19 season because of weather issues delaying the state championship game — to accomplish the historic feat “is a true testament of the person that he is,” Mattson said.
Thompson attributed the success of 2019 — when he was named Class 3 coach of the year — and his tenure to the positive culture he and players created.
“We were trying to instill that fierceness in our population, working together and cheering for each other,” he said. “That was pretty cool when everything came together. Not just with winning state, but what led up to that.
“Hopefully that’s gonna be something that continues. It’s hard to carry any momentum into anything right now [with the pandemic halting the 2020 season], but I’d like to think some of those ideals have stuck.”
Thompson also led the program to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2018, when LHS fell in the state semifinals. The thought that that might have been Thompson’s last game as coach crossed his mind then, he admitted, but he “felt the pull” to return — and subsequently he and LHS walked away with the historic win.
The “pull” this year took him in a different direction, and while he would “never say never” to the possibility of coaching again, Thompson believes he’s moved on to the “second half” of his career.
“I’ve always given as much as I can to this community,” Thompson said of LHS and Bedford.
“Excited for a new chapter. … I want to help a new community as much as humanly possible.”
