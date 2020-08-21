Mike Thompson steps down as Liberty High softball coach

“He’s just been a person that’s been a constant positive influence on what’s happening,” she said of Thompson, adding he had a way of keeping athletes motivated to accomplish the goals he always knew they could.

In the three seasons of competition for which Thompson was at the helm, the Liberty softball team went 58-14. Six of those losses, by a combined eight runs, came in his third season.

Despite the adversity, Thompson didn’t let his team fall off in 2019. As a result, the group reeled off nine straight postseason wins, capturing Seminole District and Region 3C championships and capping the season with the ultimate state title prize.

Keeping Liberty on track — a task also made harder in the '19 season because of weather issues delaying the state championship game — to accomplish the historic feat “is a true testament of the person that he is,” Mattson said.

Thompson attributed the success of 2019 — when he was named Class 3 coach of the year — and his tenure to the positive culture he and players created.

“We were trying to instill that fierceness in our population, working together and cheering for each other,” he said. “That was pretty cool when everything came together. Not just with winning state, but what led up to that.