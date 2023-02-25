Avery Mills could’ve slept in Saturday morning. Without any classes on her agenda, she could’ve rested a little more for the afternoon’s game.

She instead chose to head for the gym. She knew thirty-two grueling minutes of basketball lay ahead, but thought the extra time before tipoff provided an opportunity for an extended warm-up of sorts.

“We got a couple hundred shots up,” Mills, the Liberty Christian junior, said. “Nothing too crazy.”

The reps paid off. Because when her team trailed Spotswood with eight minutes left in the Region 3C championship, the muscle memory kicked in.

Mills unleashed a 3-pointer from 8 feet beyond the arc. It swished through the hoop in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Back-to-back attempts from deep followed. They were just as pure.

The star guard took over in the final frame, spurring the Bulldogs’ late surge that led to a 56-39 win and the first Virginia High School League region crown in LCA girls basketball history.

“It’s surreal,” said Mills, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

She was talking about the triumph, to be sure. But she was referring, too, to the way in which the hosts and No. 1 seed accomplished the feat.

Liberty Christian (20-5) earned a double-digit lead after one quarter, its advantage climbing to as many as 14 points in the frame.

“They came out and tried to punch us in the face a little bit there. Their energy was so great, and it looked like we were trying to feel them out the entire time,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said.

The Bulldogs, though, started to falter in the second and third frames, thanks to the increased defensive intensity of the Trailblazers (20-4).

“We make a run and believe a little bit, [and] I thought the energy in the gym changed, on both sides,” Dodson added. “Their side quieted down a little bit, and we saw a little fear in their faces.”

The second-seeded visitors swarmed to Mills and other LCA ball handlers, trapping at either midcourt or near the 3-point arc to make it difficult for the Bulldogs to get any easy shots off. The length of Zoli Khalil, a 6-foot-1 wing, bothered LCA, and Mills — who tallied a whopping 15 points in the first eight minutes — was shut down by tough face-guarding from Haley Jones and Madison Doss.

Mills attempted just three shots (missing all three) in the second quarter, and just two (she was fouled on one and had her deep 3 at the buzzer come up short) in the third. The Trailblazers held the Bulldogs to six points each in the two quarters.

In the meantime, Khalil got to work on the offensive side for SHS. She scored 14 of her team-high 23 points in the second and third, and was responsible for creating the chance for Spotswood to go ahead at the end of the third frame.

She drove and put up a shot, and Molly Grefe (six points) pulled down an offensive rebound before drawing a foul. At the free-throw line, Grefe knocked down both of her attempts to give Spotswood its first lead of the day, 36-35, with 54.6 left in the third period.

Khalil — following a Mills 3 that temporarily gave the lead back to LCA — knocked down her own triple to put SHS ahead 39-38 with 6:11 to play.

But the ’Blazers went cold after that, while Mills and Emmy Stout heated up.

The triple represented Spotswood’s lone points of the fourth quarter. LCA, meanwhile, tallied 21 points — including 18 straight to end the game — to complete an 11-0 showing on its home court and record its sixth straight win.

“In the locker room and timeouts in the third quarter, we just said the energy we brought in the first quarter, we gotta dig deep and find that again,” Mills said. “… We found that. We were sprinting back on defense, executing on offense [in the fourth quarter].”

Stout returned after sitting out most of the third with three fouls to score five of her 18 points. She drew contact and earned a trip to the free-throw line each of the three times she touched the ball to start the fourth quarter, twice getting chances to record a three-point play (and converting once).

“Emmy came in and she was Emmy,” LCA coach Heather Stephens said, also noting contributions from players other than Mills and Stout in the third quarter were key in keeping Spotswood from gaining too much of an advantage.

With about five minutes left in the third, Brooklyn Jenkins and Jenna Davis recorded two of the three LCA field goals not made by Mills and Stout on the day, answering Spotswood’s 6-0 run to open the half with a layup and 3-pointer, respectively.

The two also were important pieces of an LCA offense that handled Spotswood’s defensive pressure well. By the end of the game, LCA only committed 10 turnovers.

Jenkins drew the toughest assignment of the day on the defensive end, too. She took on Khalil, a Virginia Commonwealth commit and McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“I was definitely nervous,” Jenkins said, “but I was confident in my defensive ability.”

Hours after returning from Charlottesville, where she played a soccer game for her travel team Saturday morning, Jenkins made sure Khalil didn’t get anything easy.

Khalil went 7 of 18 from the floor and hit 7 of 12 free-throw attempts. She finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds and also tallied a whopping six blocks, three of which were especially impressive given how quickly she flew in to prevent what should’ve been six points on wide-open LCA shots.

But her efforts weren’t enough to overcome Mills’ offensive prowess late, when she hit deep 3s in a variety of ways: using screens, jab-stepping to create space or just pulling up and hitting with a hand in her face.

Mills was 6 of 12 from 3 on the day — 4 of 4 in the fourth quarter, to equal LCA’s entire scoring output in the game’s middle 16 minutes — and 10 of 19 from the floor. She and Stout combined to shoot 18 of 32, or 56.3% (LCA shot 35.6% as a team).

“If we keep this energy, this grit, keep going after it,” Mills said, “I don’t see anybody really beating this team that played tonight.”

LCA will take on Region 3D runner-up Lord Botetourt in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game next week. Date, time and the neutral-court location have yet to be announced.

Gretna boys' season ends

Gretna saw its 2022-23 campaign end with a 64-45 loss to Radford in the Region 2C semifinals Saturday at Radford University's Dedmon Center. Radford (20-4) held Gretna (15-9) to eight points in the first half and ended the Hawks' five-game winning streak.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 3C Championship

Liberty Christian 56, Spotswood 39

SPOTSWOOD (20-4)

Zoli Khalil 23, Taylor 3, Mayhew 2, Fisher 5, Grefe 6. Totals 13 9-16 39.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (20-5)

Avery Mills 28, Jenkins 2, Anderson 2, Rivard 2, Grinstead 1, Davis 3, Emmy Stout 18. Totals 21 7-10 56.

SHS;11;11;14;3;—;39

LCA;23;6;6;21;—;56

3-point goals: Spotswood 4 (Khalil 2, Taylor, Fisher). Liberty Christian 7 (Mills 6, Davis).

Highlights: SHS — Khalil 11 rebounds, 6 blocks, 1 steal. LCA — Mills 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Stout 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal.