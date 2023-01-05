Mills, Stout power LCA girls past Liberty

Avery Mills saw each of her first five shots to start the second quarter miss the mark. First it was an attempt inside the arc. Then came four straight errant attempts from 3-point land.

No matter.

Despite the fact her team didn’t have much cushion on the scoreboard at that point, the junior guard wasn’t worried about the empty trips down the court inside the gym at Liberty Christian. She knew her team was behind her, along with the home crowd, so the next moment she got a couple feet of space, she unleashed another from long range.

It went in. As did the next 3-pointer, and the next.

Mills caught fire and became the spark the Bulldogs needed to pull away from visiting Liberty, a newly minted Seminole District rival that entered the night with an undefeated mark.

Over a 4½-minute span near the end of the half, LCA went on a 13-0 run keyed by Mills, and the Bulldogs used their superiority in the paint — courtesy of 6-foot-3 Emmy Stout, a junior transfer from California — to run away from the Lady Minutemen, 63-36.

“This was one game against a really good opponent. We knew they were gonna bring their best,” LCA coach Heather Stephens said of LHS (10-1, 3-1 Seminole), “and we knew we had to be focused and play as a team to get the victory tonight.”

Early on, the game plan for LCA (6-4, 4-0) looked centered on the battle under the basket teams and fans expected. Stout, playing for the first time in the district against someone who could match up well with her in terms of height, got the first touch offensively for the Bulldogs. She went right at Liberty freshman Shania Brown, who stands 6-foot-1, got the basket and drew a foul.

Stout converted at the free-throw line for the first three of her 18 points. She finished behind Mills (26 points) as the game’s second-leading scorer.

The majority of Stout’s points (13) came in the second half. She went 6 of 8 from the field in those 16 minutes, rebounding both of her misses on one possession and eventually getting the second-chance points and a foul on the play.

Stout’s task near the rim got considerably easier after the first two frames. Brown picked up two fouls in the first quarter. Her third came with 5:33 left in the second, and she was whistled for a costly fourth with less than a minute to go in the first half.

After sitting out three minutes with foul trouble in the second quarter, Brown was relegated to the bench for the first five-plus minutes of the third. In that span, LCA’s 25-13 halftime lead ballooned to 44-18.

“You live and learn,” LHS coach Justin Waldron said of Brown, who entered Thursday’s battle of two teams with undefeated marks in the Seminole averaging a double-double.

Brown accomplished that feat in each of her first 10 varsity games. Against Stout, that streak ended.

Brown tallied eight points and seven rebounds (more than 10 points and six rebounds below the averages she entered the night with), with the majority of those points coming in the last 10 minutes, with the game’s outcome long decided.

The youthful forward had six of her eight points in the waning stages. She recorded just two points — on two free throws — in the first half and went 0 for 4 from the field. Three of those misses were due to Stout blocks (the LCA standout had six on the night).

“It was super exciting to go against someone my height so that I can get better and she can get better,” said Stout, who also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Outside of Brown, LHS’ only significant contributions came from Cierra St. John, who tallied 17 points, including 12 from long range.

St. John’s first 3 came in impressive fashion in the second quarter. She was hit hard and falling to her left, but still drained the basket. St. John, a sophomore guard, finished off the four-point play and then recorded the LHS’ next three points on another 3-pointer, this one pure and effortless looking.

The triple tied the game at 11. But that’s when Mills — who also finished with 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals — got to work.

Mills’ three consecutive 3s provided all the separation LCA needed to put the game away.

“Avery got hot. Can’t say nothing bad about her,” Waldron said. “Girl can shoot.”

After the game, the junior known for her shooting and driving ability said she tried during the sequence to mirror the mindset she’s seen displayed by one of the world’s best shooters.

“One of my favorite players is Steph Curry, and with him, he’ll miss like 10 shots in a row and he’ll just keep shooting,” said Mills, who went 9 of 18 from the field and 4 of 10 from 3-point range. “He gets into a rhythm.

“… My teammates, they were not gonna let me get down, and Coach. They were like, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting.’ So them having confidence in me is what gave me the confidence to keep shooting and start making them.”

Mills’ 13 first-half points, including the nine she tallied in the difference-making 13-0 run in the second quarter, matched LHS’ output as a team in the opening frames. She and Stout outscored Liberty by eight points on the night.

Six other LCA players got in the scoring column, and the Bulldogs made up for 16 turnovers (compared to nine for LHS) by shooting 45.3%. They held Liberty to 22.2% shooting from the field and became the first opponent to keep LHS from scoring at least 50 points.