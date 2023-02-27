Akera Molette looked up into the bleachers at Liberty University's Track Complex on Monday, smiled and waved, and then gave two thumbs up.

The Heritage junior had just captured the first individual state title of her high school career, and her smile couldn't be contained.

"It's a big improvement for me and a big accomplishment," she said, speaking of the gains that went into her training in the offseason, after the Heritage won the Class 3 indoor and outdoor team state titles her sophomore season.

Molette is one reason Heritage was in the conversation for another team title headed into Monday and Tuesday's combined Class 3 and 4 championships. And that the HHS girls are once again in the mix speaks volumes, especially since they no longer have standout Alaysia Oakes (Stanford), who was responsible for the bulk of those points earned last year.

Molette had competed previously in Oakes' shadow. Like the Heritage phenom, Molette is a jumper and sprinter. Now she's showcasing her skills. Molette hit 5 feet, 2 inches to claim the high jump on Day 1 of 2 of the championships. She also set herself up for success in the preliminary round of the 55-meter hurdles, where she clocked an 8.57. She'll go head to head with Charlottesville senior Jaelyn Lynch in that event at noon Tuesday. Lynch ran an 8.78 to place second in Monday's prelims.

"I've been running and going through my workout really, really hard," Molette said. "I've been pushing to do really good. So I think it's just me, and the mindset has changed in me."

She'll have a busy day ahead of her Tuesday. After also competing in the long jump finals Monday, Molette will attack the 55 hurdles, triple jump, 55 dash and the 4x200 relay with teammates Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden and Taylor Porter on Tuesday.

Porter, also a junior, enters vying for the 55 dash title after finishing third in prelims Monday. She took fifth in the high jump on Day 1.

Also setting himself up for a potentially big day Tuesday: E.C. Glass sophomore Ja'mar Smith. After finishing fourth in the triple jump finals, he took to the track for prelims. Smith ran a speedy 7.59 in the 55 hurdles to take the top spot for that event, which will be held around 12:15 p.m. And he also clocked a 6.51 in the 55 dash prelims, to place third ahead of that final, which will take place once the hurdles conclude.

"Came in here and looked at the times and prepared for what I knew I had to come into, and had to take over," Smith said of the 55 hurdles prelims.

Smith set a personal record in the triple jump, 44 feet, 7 inches.

"I can do way better than that," he said. "Just gotta keep working and improve."

But another of his best events is slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the long jump. He set a new school record this season with a 23-06½, which ranked him the No. 1 in the long jump in all of Virginia, regardless of high school classification or division. Of course, Smith enters ranked first. He also will run in the 4x200 relay.

"I'm already prepared for what I have to do," Smith added. "I just have to come and work [Tuesday]."

Also in Monday's running prelims, Liberty Christian senior Samuel O'Regan was first in the Class 3 55 hurdles with an 8.17. Heritage's Marquis White was fourth in that event, while O'Regan's LCA teammate Landon Hoy, took sixth. After the prelim concluded, O'Regan and Hoy stood waiting for the their times to appear on the big board at the complex. And when a No. 1 appeared by O'Regan's name, the two celebrated. O'Regan also finished fifth in the pole vault.

Heritage speedster Jaidyn Johnson set himself up well for Tuesday by finishing first in the Class 3 55 dash prelims. Johnson booked it down the stretch and clocked a 6.45.

His teammate, Markus White, finished second in the triple jump finals with a leap of 44-00½.

Also in Class 3, LCA's Kona Moore finished fourth in the long jump. In Class 4, Amherst's Eric West was sixth in the pole vault.

Day 2 events begin Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with field events and conclude with 4x400 relays at 7:20 p.m.

The Class 3 and 4 meet will be followed Wednesday and Thursday by the Class 1 and 2 championships, also held at Liberty University.