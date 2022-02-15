Nelson beats Altavista for second time in four days, goes undefeated in Dogwood play

LOVINGSTON — It was a game in the first half. In a meeting of the Dogwood District’s upper-tier teams, a rematch of a game that took place just three days before, Altavista torched Nelson from 3-point land over the first 16 minutes. The Governors and Colonels went back and forth in two frames that featured four ties.

Then Altavista cooled off from long range. The Governors upped the defensive intensity. And seniors Jace Martin, Jaren Purvis, Walker Willoughby and Blayz McGarry proved too potent a combination for the Colonels to overcome Tuesday night.

After about 31 minutes, the four exited on their Senior Night to the appreciative cheers and applause of a full Nelson County gym. Just over a minute later, the celebration continued even louder as the Governors walked off the court with a 61-40 win, wrapping up an undefeated run through Dogwood District play.

“I am just overwhelmed,” Nelson coach Marvin Martin said, “and hope that we can continue on this road and make things happen.”

The coach, in his second year with the job title after spending decades on the sideline as an assistant, expressed his gratitude for his team. After descending the ladder that stood under the basket, a piece of the net — his reward for the Governors’ capturing the district title — in his hand, he praised each athlete for the role played Tuesday night and this season.

Purvis, the big man who sat in the middle of the lane and whom Nelson’s offense ran through, did the work on the boards, scoring all six of his first-half points off offensive rebounds. Purvis attacked the rim in the second half, getting to the free-throw line eight times and knocking down six of those attempts to finish with 14 points.

“Our big men kill it down there. Especially Jaren,” Jace Martin said, specifically pointing out the job Purvis did on the boards, “the dirty work,” to keep possessions alive on the offensive end and limit Altavista’s chances on the other side. Purvis had 10 rebounds.

McGarry took care of the ball up top, found open teammates and occasionally drove to pick up baskets that looked destined to fall off the rim.

Martin hit a pair of 3s in the first half, along with one other shot from inside the arc. And in the third quarter’s eight minutes, he went 3 of 4 from long range.

“My teammates did a good job finding me,” Martin said. “Definitely in transition, working the ball through on offense, I came open and got some good shots.”

Willoughby scored off cuts and drives, but it was his work on the defensive side that was the biggest boon for the Governors.

After halftime, Nelson employed a box-and-1, focusing Willoughby on Altavista’s strongest player, Stuart Hunt.

Hunt, after scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the first half, had seven points on 1-of-7 shooting (and 4 of 4 from the line) in the second. He finished with a game-high 18 points.

Altavista, a good free-throw shooting team according to coach Casey Johnson, got only seven chances there. The Colonels went 5 of 7.

Three of those made free throws came in the fourth quarter. Randle Ford went 1 of 2 with 5:12 left in the game, and Hunt hit 2 of 2 for the Colonels’ next points two minutes later.

But those were the only points Altavista scored over a 10½-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters. Nelson turned its 39-35 lead into a 61-38 advantage in that span.

After their hot first half, in which the Colonels went 7 of 15 from 3-point range, with their opening 21 points all coming off triples, Altavista started settling for those same long shots in the second half. Following the break, they stopped falling.

“Their defense is set to give up open jump shots. The problem is that they don’t give up layups,” Johnson said. “We knew we were getting shots; the problem was when our shots weren’t falling, we kept shooting instead of attack the basket and try to get some foul calls.”

Altavista went 2 of 17 from beyond the arc in the second half, 11.8% after shooting 46.7% from distance in the first. Overall, the Colonels shot 25.5%.

Hunt and Jayden Boyd, who had 12 points off four 3s, were the lone double-figure scorers for Altavista, which closes the regular season at Gretna on Wednesday before embarking on the Region 1B tourney. The Colonels made it the Class 1 state championship game a season ago.

Nelson, in its regular-season finale Tuesday, was efficient in its slower halfcourt offense. The Govs shot 23 of 42 (53.3%), including 8 of 15 (54.8%) from 3.

Martin had five of those 3s to finish with a team-high 17 points. Like Purvis, McGarry had 14 points. Willoughby chipped in nine for the Governors, who now await their seeding in the Region 2C tournament.

They’ll play a first-round game next week (date, time and opponent to be determined), and hope the postgame festivity that took place after Tuesday’s win is the first of several.

“To see our coach cut down the net, it’s something we wanted from the beginning. And we plan on doing it a couple more times,” Martin said.

