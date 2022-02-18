Nelson boys basketball, coach Marvin Martin hope to continue harvesting wins in playoffs

LOVINGSTON — Marvin Martin struggled momentarily to find the right word to describe how he felt about the chance he was given last school year. It wasn’t relief, he said, though any outsider wouldn’t blame him if he had called on that word. Excitement, he added, was maybe a better way of depicting his immediate thought process upon hearing the news that he would become head coach of the Nelson County High School varsity boys basketball team.

It’s an appropriate response for anybody given an opportunity to check off a box on their list of hopes. But for Martin, a man deeply rooted and invested in the small county and its lone high school, this chance meant perhaps even more.

Martin, who grew up in Nelson and graduated from NCHS, had toiled for nearly 30 years in the gym and hallways at his alma mater for the benefit of both boys in the basketball program and the student body in general. The man who was a custodian at the school coached at the JV level and at the varsity level as an assistant in the past, helping five varsity coaches before he finally heard his number called.

“I’d been waiting a long time,” he said, “and I was very excited to give back to my community and give back to my alma mater the things that I was taught.”

Now nearing the end of his first full season at the helm (following a pandemic-shortened campaign during the last school year), Martin finally has seen the results of his waiting, the period when he planted and faithfully watered the seeds of the boys basketball program.

A Dogwood District regular-season title (the result of an undefeated run through district play) in hand, Martin has been able so far to “reap a little bit of what I’ve tried to sow” — though he and the Governors hope time hasn’t run out on their harvest just yet.

“We’re not just settling for this Dogwood District [title],” senior Blayz McGarry said. “We want more than that.”

With a strong senior class headlined by McGarry, Jaren Purvis, Jace Martin and Walker Willoughby — a group of boys Marvin Martin’s observed since their middle school days and mentored even before he took on his current title — Nelson believes a region title, trip to the state tournament or even state championship isn’t out of the question.

The Govs begin their postseason journey with a Region 2C tourney quarterfinal game against Radford (time to be announced) on Tuesday at their home gym. Get to the region title game and they’ll secure a spot in the Class 2 state tournament and a chance at the school’s second-ever state crown. Marvin Martin aims to add a ring to the one he helped the Governors earn in 2008.

“I believe,” Marvin Martin said of his team’s chances to make a run, adding he needs his players to share that confidence.

According to Willoughby, he and his teammates have, in fact, formed that necessary trust in each other and their coach, by which they’ve put together one of the best records for a Nelson boys team in recent years.

“Everybody wants the same thing,” Willoughby said.

Purvis said this group’s bond formed well before the season began, but added the first several games jumpstarted his team, which owns a 17-2 record. Nelson went 6-0 through the start of its nondistrict slate before falling on the road at Amherst.

“We really believed and realized that this is something really special,” Purvis said. “I think that pile of games and the experience we’d had with each other [from] the jump was a really good moment for us.”

The Amherst game was a bit of a setback, but the Governors quickly got back up, holding on to the ship Marvin Martin uses to describe his team’s progress this season, the one that’s “not turning around until we get to our destination.”

One other nondistrict loss followed, but the performances that followed, like the 25-point win over Amherst in Round 2, drowned it out.

The senior quartet combined to form a potent attack on the offensive end — outscoring Dogwood opponents by nearly 21 points despite preferring to play more slowly in the halfcourt — and a solid unit on the defensive side that no district opponent could solve.

“Knowing what everybody’s good at and then continually pursuing that helps out,” Purvis said.

Purvis is the man at the center of the offense, the big man routinely showcasing an ability to power through the paint and finish at the rim, or draw fouls and convert at the free-throw line. He averages around 17 points per game, Marvin Martin said, and is good for a double-double any given day with his dominance on both the offensive and defensive boards.

Jace Martin is the sharpshooter, taking smart shots when the ball finds him. McGarry helps in that distribution, powering the ship as a point guard who also knows when to go after openings and drive to the basket.

Willoughby is the engine in Nelson’s pack-line defense, which allows just 35.7 points per game. He knows how to pressure on the perimeter, jump passing lanes or deny his man — often the opponent’s best player — the ball.

Marvin Martin also pointed to his bench, which features junior Dagan Pugh, a double-figure scorer who recently returned from an injury, as an important piece of the Governors’ run so far.

All those pieces coming together, the Governors believe, has produced fruit ripe for the picking in the playoffs.

“I really hope, and almost feel like I know,” Purvis said, “that it’s not gonna end — I think we’re gonna get a little ways [into the postseason] as long as we all put [all our effort] out there.”

