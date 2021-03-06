Nelson edges Altavista for first win of 2021

LOVINGSTON — After getting crushed by William Campbell in the season opener Monday night, Nelson County players showed up to practice this week with resolve.
"We got dominated [Monday]," new Nelson coach Darrin McKenzie said. "We didn't like that feeling, and we weren't gonna let it happen again."
That resolve was apparent Saturday as the Governors marched to a first-half lead over Altavista. Then it was up to their defense.
Nelson held the Colonels in check when it mattered most with a game-defining block on an extra-point attempt to earn a 22-21 victory in their 2021 home opener, which also served as the first win for McKenzie as NCHS head coach.
Quarterback George Brown threw for 121 yards, rushed for 73 and accounted for two touchdowns, and a several Nelson players teamed up to block a PAT attempt by Altavista early in the third quarter that would have tied the game at 22.
Nelson took a 22-15 lead into halftime courtesy of a 32-yard touchdown pass from Brown to fellow senior Jamel Rose. Altavista responded right out of the gate in the third quarter, needing just two plays to score when quarterback Jayllen Jones broke free for a 70-yard sprint that made it 22-21.
But the Governors (1-1) timed their attack perfectly on the extra-point attempt, swatting away the kick from Isaac Quishpe. Aveon Tabb, a senior linebacker and running back, was in on the play.
"We knew we needed to get the stop, so we just tried our best to get in there so we could get the ball back," said Tabb, who also added an 8-yard TD late in the first quarter and rushed for 39 yards.
Neither team scored for the final 23 minutes of action after that blocked PAT. Altavista put together a drive in the final minute that looked destined for success when Jones once again broke free on fourth down from the Altavista 46-yard-line for a 32-yard gain with just seconds left on the clock.
But Jones was forced to throw up a Hail Mary on the next play, and Nelson's Dustin Harris batted it away from receiver Ben Tweedy as time expired.
The Altavista quarterback rushed for 195 yards and scored touchdowns of 38 and 70 yards.
"He's definitely our leader on the offense," Altavista coach Andy Cox said. "But at the end of the day, you could have Michael Vick back there and if you can't get it done up front, it doesn't matter. All our backs ran hard today. He fought hard for everything he got today. ... I'm not throwing the blame, but when we don't do our job, it's tough on everybody."
Altavista had 227 yards of total offense, while Nelson put up 258 total yards. Rose, the senior receiver for Nelson, finished with 75 receiving yards on four catches and hauled in a 32-yard score with 58 seconds remaining in the first half. That play gave the Governors momentum at the break.
"That was big," Brown said. "It was huge. We didn't move the ball that much in the second half, so we've got stuff to fix."
The win was the second straight for Nelson against Altavista. In 2019, the Govs defeated the Colonels in a 58-42 slugfest.
"It feels good," Brown added, smiling. "It was a big game because we beat them last year and we knew they were gonna come back for revenge."
Altavista (0-2) scored early in the first quarter off a short punch by Marquel Dawkins, and Tanner Cox added a two-point conversion run. Nelson responded with an 8-yard TD by Tabb late in the first quarter, and Brown followed with a two-point conversion pass to Rose for an 8-8 tie. Jones gave Altavista a 15-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Nelson responded with back-to-back touchdowns before halftime.
"The difference was up front," Cox said. "We struggled, and that made the difference. Nelson's got a very good defensive line, and we struggled up front."
Nelson heads to play at Dogwood District giant Appomattox on Friday, while Altavista will now prepare for Campbell County rival William Campbell.
For Nelson, Saturday's victory was the fifth since emerging in 2019 from a self-imposed two-year Dogwood District exile, during which it chose to play an independent schedule and was ineligible for the playoffs in an attempt to right the program's long-standing woes.
"We knew they were gonna try to come here and smack us in the mouth," Tabb said of the Colonels. "But we knew we could do it if we all worked as a team and just played hard all through the game."