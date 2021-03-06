Nelson edges Altavista for first win of 2021

"We knew we needed to get the stop, so we just tried our best to get in there so we could get the ball back," said Tabb, who also added an 8-yard TD late in the first quarter and rushed for 39 yards.

Neither team scored for the final 23 minutes of action after that blocked PAT. Altavista put together a drive in the final minute that looked destined for success when Jones once again broke free on fourth down from the Altavista 46-yard-line for a 32-yard gain with just seconds left on the clock.

But Jones was forced to throw up a Hail Mary on the next play, and Nelson's Dustin Harris batted it away from receiver Ben Tweedy as time expired.

The Altavista quarterback rushed for 195 yards and scored touchdowns of 38 and 70 yards.

"He's definitely our leader on the offense," Altavista coach Andy Cox said. "But at the end of the day, you could have Michael Vick back there and if you can't get it done up front, it doesn't matter. All our backs ran hard today. He fought hard for everything he got today. ... I'm not throwing the blame, but when we don't do our job, it's tough on everybody."