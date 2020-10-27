Nelson finally returns to athletic activities, but still no sport-specific instruction

Nelson County students will not be allowed in school buildings for academic instruction until at least January, but those who play sports now have a chance to participate in some in-person activities.
Following a unanimous vote of the Nelson County School Board at the beginning of the month, high school student-athletes were able to return to fields and courts for weight lifting and conditioning.
According to athletic director Greg Mullins, about 30 students have gotten back to work since the board’s decision.
Athletes are screened for symptoms before leaving their cars, then split into groups of 10 during workouts to lessen the chance of coronavirus spreading. For now, no equipment is shared, and all workout stations are sanitized. Athletes wear masks as they transition between activities, and hand sanitizer is provided.
The move back to conditioning, as part of a phased return to athletics, brought to an end a drawn-out hiatus for athletics in Nelson.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia High School League shut down all athletic activity in the spring. Athletes in Nelson and the Central Virginia area were set to begin competing in March before the league pulled the plug and all games for the spring season were canceled.
Except for a short span of about two weeks in July, no in-person athletic activity had taken place between early March and early October among Nelson County High School teams.
“We’re excited to work with our kids again,” Nelson athletic director Greg Mullins said after the school board’s Oct. 8 meeting.
As a result of the board’s decision, all teams were allowed return to in-person workouts, but only weight lifting and conditioning are permitted for now, in the first part of Nelson’s phased return.
No sport-specific work will be allowed until at least Nov. 16, at which time winter sports will begin preparing for their season, according to Mullins. That leaves about three weeks for sport-specific instruction — including working with shared equipment and some scrimmaging “as allowable,” according to Mullins — before the winter season.
Under the VHSL’s 2020-21 format, basketball and cheerleading kick things off with practices Dec. 7, with basketball games set to begin Dec. 21. Indoor track & field, the only other winter sport Nelson participates in, starts with official practices and games a week after basketball’s start dates.
The VHSL’s 2020-21 schedule — which begins with winter sports, followed by fall and spring — includes condensed regular seasons and playoffs for all sports.
Previously, Nelson had announced it would allow sport-specific instruction as soon as Nov. 7. Mullins did not explain why that date has been pushed to Nov. 16.
It’s not clear when fall or spring coaches can begin providing sport-specific instruction for their teams. Outside of the details about basketball activities after Nov. 16, Nelson did not expand on what other safety measures will be in place or what activities allowed for teams in subsequent phases.
Teams in other divisions have been conducting workouts — often including sport-specific instruction — for months, while Nelson has taken a much more measured approach.
It was the last division in the area to allow athletes to get back to in-person workouts and is the only division in the area to require approval for such activities by the school board. Other divisions have administratively approved those moves.
“We can only control what we do here in Nelson County. I think our kids and coaches will be prepared when we are able to return to play,” Mullins said in an email when asked about concerns about Nelson’s timeline compared to other school divisions. “I am hopeful that we can take care of some of the conditioning and teams will be ready to hit the ground running when we begin sport-specific workouts.”
Before the Oct. 8 meeting, school officials and board members held the mindset that an in-person return to athletic workouts was not necessary while students were attending classes virtually.
Because Nelson schools will remain 100% virtual through the end of the semester, the board’s vote to allow a measured in-person return to athletics signals a shift in that perspective.
The all-virtual approach now for Nelson also could present a transportation challenge to student-athletes once seasons officially start. Athletes will be expected to attend practices then, Mullins said, adding the school division’s administrators and transportation department are “still working … on a plan for transportation at this time.”
