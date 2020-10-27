Nelson finally returns to athletic activities, but still no sport-specific instruction

It’s not clear when fall or spring coaches can begin providing sport-specific instruction for their teams. Outside of the details about basketball activities after Nov. 16, Nelson did not expand on what other safety measures will be in place or what activities allowed for teams in subsequent phases.

Teams in other divisions have been conducting workouts — often including sport-specific instruction — for months, while Nelson has taken a much more measured approach.

It was the last division in the area to allow athletes to get back to in-person workouts and is the only division in the area to require approval for such activities by the school board. Other divisions have administratively approved those moves.

“We can only control what we do here in Nelson County. I think our kids and coaches will be prepared when we are able to return to play,” Mullins said in an email when asked about concerns about Nelson’s timeline compared to other school divisions. “I am hopeful that we can take care of some of the conditioning and teams will be ready to hit the ground running when we begin sport-specific workouts.”

Before the Oct. 8 meeting, school officials and board members held the mindset that an in-person return to athletic workouts was not necessary while students were attending classes virtually.