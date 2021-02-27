New Covenant girls fall to Virginia Academy in VISAA Division III state championship

In Goochland, New Covenant's bid for a girls basketball state championship fell short with a 64-27 loss to Virginia Academy in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III title game Saturday afternoon at Benedictine Prep.

Making their first championship game appearance in school history, the Gryphons (6-6) were outscored 22-0 in the first quarter.

Phoebe Prillaman led New Covenant with 14 points. She also finished with four rebounds and four assists. Sophia Rucker continued her onslaught on the boards with a whopping 20 rebounds, while Emily Newsome added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Anna Burton scored six points.

Prillaman averaged better than 13 points per game this season, while Rucker averaged more than 14 rebounds per game.

Joi Williams led the Ashburn-based Patriots (11-3) with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Independent Schools Division III Championship

Virginia Academy 64, New Covenant 27

NEW COVENANT (6-6)

B. Walker 5, Rucker 2, Phoebe Prillaman 14, Burton 6. Totals 10 0-2 27.