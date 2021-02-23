New Covenant girls outlast Eastern Mennonite in VISAA Div. 3 state quarterfinals

Phoebe Prillaman scored 12 points, Sophia Rucker finished with 19 rebounds and five blocks and New Covenant (5-5) overwhelmed visiting Eastern Mennonite 44-27 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals Tuesday.

Bri Walker and Emily Newsome each had eight points for the Gryphons, who host Word of Life in the semifinals on Thursday. Time was not determined as of press time.

Newsome added eight rebounds and two blocks, while Walker hauled down six rebounds. In addition to her game-high in points, Prillaman finished with seven rebounds and four assists.

New Covenant led 29-23 after the third quarter and then outscored Eastern Mennonite 15-5 in the final frame.