 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Covenant girls outlast Eastern Mennonite in VISAA Div. 3 state quarterfinals

New Covenant girls outlast Eastern Mennonite in VISAA Div. 3 state quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}
New covenant new.psd

Phoebe Prillaman scored 12 points, Sophia Rucker finished with 19 rebounds and five blocks and New Covenant (5-5) overwhelmed visiting Eastern Mennonite 44-27 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals Tuesday. 

Bri Walker and Emily Newsome each had eight points for the Gryphons, who host Word of Life in the semifinals on Thursday. Time was not determined as of press time. 

Newsome added eight rebounds and two blocks, while Walker hauled down six rebounds. In addition to her game-high in points, Prillaman finished with seven rebounds and four assists. 

New Covenant led 29-23 after the third quarter and then outscored Eastern Mennonite 15-5 in the final frame. 

Virginia Independent Div. III state quarterfinals

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite 27

EASTERN MENNONITE (1-5)

Young 5, Mast 2, Darcus 9, King 5, Myers 4, Flanders 2. Totals 11 2-4 27. 

NEW COVENANT (5-5)

E. Walker 3, B. Walker 8, Rucker 6, Newsome 8, Phoebe Prillaman 12, Burton 7. Totals 18 6-16 44. 

East. Mennonite;5;6;11;5;—;27

New Covenant;6;13;10;15;—;44

3-point goals: East. Mennonite 3 (Young, Darcus, King). New Covenant 2 (Prillaman, Burton). 

Highlights: NC — Rucker 19 rebounds, 5 blocks, 1 assist; E. Walker 4 steals; B. Walker 6 rebounds; Newsome 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Prillaman 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals. 

Next: New Covenant hosts Word of Life in Div. 3 state semifinals on Thursday, time TBD. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert