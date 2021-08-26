New football season gets underway amid excitement, concern

All across the area the last few weeks athletes labored through the heat and ticked off drill after drill, excited for the first fall high school football season in Virginia in two years.
Now the date they've been looking forward to is here. Play began in pockets of the state Thursday; in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties, 12 local teams are in action Friday. The return follows a six-game regular season that took place in the spring (referred to as the 2020 season) and an abbreviated playoff format that wrapped in May.
So yes, it hasn't been too long since the lights blazed throughout the night. But many teams viewed that campaign as a type of tune-up, or a preseason camp, for what now turns back into a 10-game regular season and a normal five-game playoff format across the Virginia High School League.
"That short season was almost like a spring practice for us, and it put us ahead," said Amherst coach Bob Christmas, whose team used its seven-game spring slate to learn a newly installed Wing-T offense. "They picked it up real quick."
For other teams the spring was cause for celebration. Appomattox claimed its fifth state title in six years. Brookville won all six of its regular-season contests. And Liberty Christian put Class 3 on notice with a sterling crusade that should carry over in 2021.
A host of new storylines are emerging throughout this newspaper's coverage area. Three coaches make debuts tonight for teams that will introduce new schemes: J.T. Crews for Jefferson Forest, Burt Torrence for Rustburg and Shaun Miller for Gretna. Appomattox welcomes back to the sidelines coach Doug Smith, who was diagnosed last fall with multiple myeloma, underwent treatments and coached remotely. And a new crop of players are making their way into the varsity ranks, hoping to make their presence known.
But another storyline threatens to overshadow all that: the menacing coronavirus and rising cases of the rapidly spreading delta variant.
One game — Appomattox's season opener at Buckingham originally scheduled for Friday — has been postponed because of a coronavirus breakout among the Buckingham squad. The Raiders are hoping to reschedule that contest at a later date, but doing so could be problematic. The teams have different bye weeks — Appomattox plays 10 straight before taking its bye Nov. 5, and Buckingham was to take its bye in Week 2 — meaning the Raiders could be forced to play two games inside a week to make up that contest.
Every team in the area could face similar situations. They also could be forced to quarantine because of outbreaks on a team they've recently played or because of cases within their own ranks.
All of that, area coaches say, makes it likely schedules could get upended as the season progresses for football teams, many of which already face an uphill battle because their rosters are smaller than normal.
"Time will tell. I think this season's going to be like last season where you're gonna have to roll with the punches," said Heritage coach Brad Bradley, whose team opens Friday at Roanoke-based William Fleming. "I'm sure there's gonna be pauses this year."
At E.C. Glass, where the Hilltoppers went into quarantine during the last preseason and then missed two weeks in the spring season because of an outbreak that stemmed from Jefferson Forest, coach Jeff Woody said his team is taking all precautions against the virus. His team hosts Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt at 8 p.m. Friday.
"I respect the mask, I wear the mask, I don't like the mask; but if it keeps us in everyday livelihood then yes, I'll do whatever it takes to keep us rolling," Woody said.
He's concerned, though, that widespread outbreaks could occur among high school football teams. In an effort to combat that during the spring, teams played predominantly inside their own districts during the regular season, limiting travel. That's not the case this season, as non-district slates accompany traditional in-district schedules.
"How long before it hits the fan for everybody?" Woody said. "We take heed to all the rules and guidelines in respect to the coronavirus. We're following protocols. But obviously you've got to keep your head on a swivel. Right now, everything's clear where we are."
Brookville didn't miss a game because of the virus last spring, and coach Jon Meeks said his squad is taking the same precautions it did then: wear masks indoors, keep equipment and areas of high use clean and "control what we can control."
"At the end of the day it's the same mindset: Go into each game like it's the last one, like it's the state championship," Meeks said. "Enjoy every moment because, unfortunately, some things are not in our control. Hopefully I can say that for 15 straight weeks and we keep playing."