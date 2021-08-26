New football season gets underway amid excitement, concern

All across the area the last few weeks athletes labored through the heat and ticked off drill after drill, excited for the first fall high school football season in Virginia in two years.

Now the date they've been looking forward to is here. Play began in pockets of the state Thursday; in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties, 12 local teams are in action Friday. The return follows a six-game regular season that took place in the spring (referred to as the 2020 season) and an abbreviated playoff format that wrapped in May.

So yes, it hasn't been too long since the lights blazed throughout the night. But many teams viewed that campaign as a type of tune-up, or a preseason camp, for what now turns back into a 10-game regular season and a normal five-game playoff format across the Virginia High School League.

"That short season was almost like a spring practice for us, and it put us ahead," said Amherst coach Bob Christmas, whose team used its seven-game spring slate to learn a newly installed Wing-T offense. "They picked it up real quick."

For other teams the spring was cause for celebration. Appomattox claimed its fifth state title in six years. Brookville won all six of its regular-season contests. And Liberty Christian put Class 3 on notice with a sterling crusade that should carry over in 2021.